Top Basketball Prospect Tre Johnson Signs with Panini

High school basketball phenom Tre Johnson now holds offers from Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky, with a Panini deal alongside Luka Dončić, Kylian Mbappé, and Christian Pulisic.

Tre Johnson, ESPN’s top-ranked 2024 boys basketball recruit, is the first high schooler to ever sign an NIL deal with Panini America, the company announced Tuesday.

The exclusive multi-year deal will include autographed trading cards and memorabilia for the shooting guard from Dallas, who’s projected as one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Johnson joins an illustrious list of current and former pro athletes signed to exclusive Panini deals, including Luka Dončić, Kylian Mbappé, Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Charles Barkley, and new NBA draftees Amen and Ausar Thompson.

“It’s always been a dream to have my own trading card, and now through my partnership with Panini, it’s happening,” Johnson said. “I’m excited for my first basketball trading cards and can’t wait to keep working together on more fun projects.”

In addition to Panini, Johnson will join a new basketball team for his senior season. He’s transferring from Lake Highlands High School to premier national program Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. Johnson has confirmed offers from top college programs including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, and more.

“This is a milestone for Panini America, and Tre Johnson will be an excellent partner for our brand,” said Jason Howarth, Panini America’s senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations. “Not only is he one of the best basketball players in the country, but he’s an athlete from our backyard and someone we have had our eye on. We are excited to support Tre and help him grow as he continues to progress in his basketball career.”

Off the court, Lift Sports Management represents Johnson. The rising senior is currently 91st in On3’s NIL 100 ranking, but that ranking is now very subject to change.