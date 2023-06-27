About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Trading Cards & Collectibles June 27, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Top Basketball Prospect Tre Johnson Signs with Panini

High school basketball phenom Tre Johnson now holds offers from Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky, with a Panini deal alongside Luka Dončić, Kylian Mbappé, and Christian Pulisic.

Tre Johnson, ESPN’s top-ranked 2024 boys basketball recruit, is the first high schooler to ever sign an NIL deal with Panini America, the company announced Tuesday.

The exclusive multi-year deal will include autographed trading cards and memorabilia for the shooting guard from Dallas, who’s projected as one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Johnson joins an illustrious list of current and former pro athletes signed to exclusive Panini deals, including Luka Dončić, Kylian Mbappé, Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Charles Barkley, and new NBA draftees Amen and Ausar Thompson.

“It’s always been a dream to have my own trading card, and now through my partnership with Panini, it’s happening,” Johnson said. “I’m excited for my first basketball trading cards and can’t wait to keep working together on more fun projects.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

In addition to Panini, Johnson will join a new basketball team for his senior season. He’s transferring from Lake Highlands High School to premier national program Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. Johnson has confirmed offers from top college programs including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, and more.

“This is a milestone for Panini America, and Tre Johnson will be an excellent partner for our brand,” said Jason Howarth, Panini America’s senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations. “Not only is he one of the best basketball players in the country, but he’s an athlete from our backyard and someone we have had our eye on. We are excited to support Tre and help him grow as he continues to progress in his basketball career.”

Off the court, Lift Sports Management represents Johnson. The rising senior is currently 91st in On3’s NIL 100 ranking, but that ranking is now very subject to change.

Read More:

Interview
Sports May 8, 2023

Meet Ray Allen, the College Graduate

Ray Allen is a lot of things: A Hall of Famer. An Olympian. An NBA champion. Now, you can add University of Connecticut graduate to that list. Ray Allen is royalty in Storrs, Connecticut….

NBACollege BasketballExclusivePaniniTre Johnson
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.