The Cactus Jack general had artistic control of his friend’s Sept. 28 appearance on the ABC late-night talk show, dreaming up a high-concept production around Future’s “Love You Better.”

On Wednesday night, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live underwent a notable location change, with the lauded late-night show setting up shop at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. Mid-show, multi-platinum performer Future greeted the show’s Emmy-winning namesake, then drifted off into dreamland onstage in what quickly transitioned into a theatrical performance.

And the dreamer who conjured all of it up behind the scenes was later revealed to be none other than Travis Scott.

Reimagining the single “Love You Better,” an I Never Liked You standout that’s already amassed six million YouTube views in only two months, Scott served as creative director for the performance per Future’s request.

Over the course of a celebrated music career properly kick-started by Cruel Summer back in 2012, Scott has had a hand in curating the visuals for his own catalog and those of his collaborators.

From catching fire while wearing a straight jacket in the “Quintana” music video to co-directing short films for “Gang Gang” and “SICKOMODE” alongside the likes of White Trash Tyler and Dave Meyers, Scott’s served as star, student, and ideator for much of the content surrounding his career.

This Jimmy Kimmel Live gig courtesy of Future comes on the heels of the Atlanta All-Star bringing out Scott at Rolling Loud Miami back in July, sharing the stage during the Hendrix headliner show for an impromptu 12-minute set. And on the very first day following the performance, Nike President and CEO John Donahoe revealed on a company earnings call July’s launch of the “Reverse Mocha” colorway of Scott’s latest Air Jordan 1 low-top collab set a new milestone on the SNKRS app, with enthusiasts submitting an all-time record 3.8 million entries in hopes of getting their hands on a pair at retail rates.

Next month, Scott’s set to take over Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas for the second set of his recent residency, readying the rollout of his long-anticipated fourth solo studio album, Utopia.

