Transfer Deadline Day 2022: The Best Players on the Move

We’re of two minds about the close of the summer transfer window in world football over here at Boardroom. One one hand, it means that summer itself is nearing its end and the colder months are ahead. On the other, it means the global soccer season has truly begun, and that the release of the next edition of EA Sports’ FIFA is now juuust around the corner.

So, who are the big names changing teams that soccer fans need to know about ahead of the shutting of the summer window at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1? Check out our running transfer deadline day news tracker below, from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Premier League return to USMNT phenom Sergiño Dest’s loan deal with Italy’s reigning champions.

Top Transfer Deadline Day News

Carlos Soler transferred from Valencia to PSG for €18 million

The Spanish international was a PSG target all summer and they get their man on the final day for a relatively low rate. The 25-year-old tallied 12 goals and five assists in all competitions last year for Valencia and could be in Paris’ lineup next week for their Champions League opener against Juventus.

Leander Dendoncker transferred from Wolves to Aston Villa

Only Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Leicester have allowed more Premier League goals than Villa this season, so getting a proven veteran defensive mid in Dendoncker makes sense. The 27-year-old Belgian international spent four years with Wolves after departing from Dutch side Anderlecht.

Denis Zakaria loaned from Juventus to Chelsea with a €30 million option to buy

The 25-year-old Swiss defensive midfielder played just 14 matches last year for Juve following a January transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach. Will more playing time come in London for a crowded Chelsea squad?

Julian Draxler loaned from PSG to Benfica

After struggling to catch on with a loaded Paris Saint-Germain side, the German international winger joins the Águias on a loan accompanied by a reported €2.5 million fee and an option to buy at the end of the season.

Martin Dubravka loaned from Newcastle to Man United

The Slovakia international goalkeeper could enter the mix between the sticks immediately for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United, who currently sit 12th in the Premier League table with six points through four games. Notably, Dubravka’s Magpies sit one spot ahead of them in 11th on goal difference.

Idrissa Gyeye from PSG to Everton

It’s reunion time at Goodison Park. Veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye is back with the Toffees, with whom he previously logged three seasons, following a trio of campaigns at Paris Saint-Germain. The exact transfer fee has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea for €14m and Marcos Alonso

After landing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City earlier in the summer, Chelsea get another attacking option that further muddles Christian Pulisic’s role on Thomas Tuchel’s squad going forward. Barcelona further lower their heavy salary commitments while landing a proven offensive-minded defender in a rare swap deal.

Arthur Melo loaned from Juventus to Liverpool

The 26-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder hasn’t hit the pitch this season after making 31 appearances across all competitions last year for Juve. He’ll give Jurgen Klopp another enticing option for Liverpool as its schedule begins to get crowded with Champions League play starting next week.

Sergiño Dest loaned from Barcelona to AC Milan

The US Men’s National Team fullback was lost in the Barça shuffle and the US international will now get Champions League playing time with the Serie A title holders. The loan deal also comes with a €20 million option to buy.

Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund to Man City

The Swiss international joins Erling Haaland in the BVB-to-City pipeline in the curent transfer window. The Premier League champs, who reportedly paid an €18 million fee to seal the deal, will hope he’ll make half the impact Haaland has made thus far.

Hector Bellerin to Barcelona in free agency

Though technically not a transfer because Arsenal terminated his contract first by mutual consent, the veteran defender will bring much needed help to the Catalan side after a loan spell elsewhere in La Liga at Real Betis. After beginning his youth career at La Masia, the 27-year-old Spanish right back went on to spend more than a decade with the Gunners.

Kasper Dollberg loaned from Nice to Sevilla

The 24-year-old center forward established himself as a proven goal scorer in Ligue 1, with 23 combined tallies over his last three seasons. The Denmark international departs Nice to join Yussef En-Nesri and Rafa Mir up front for the Spanish side. The loan deal includes an option to buy.

Martin Braithwaite to Espanyol in free agency

Another Danish star on the move is the 31-year-old veteran who played just five matches last season for Barcelona and heads to their cross-town rivals. Following the mutually agreed termination of his contract, he moves for free to join Joselu up front, who recently joined the club from La Liga rival Alaves.