Tony Hawk’s skatepark in The Sandbox will be the largest virtual skatepark ever created and includes integrations with Hawk’s Autograph NFT collection.

Tony Hawk is taking his talents to the metaverse. The greatest skateboarder to ever live is teaming up with Autograph to create a Tony Hawk LAND, a virtual skatepark in The Sandbox metaverse, the companies announced Wednesday.

Tony Hawk’s 6×6 LAND will be the largest virtual skatepark ever created, according to an official press release.

Autograph, the NFT brand co-founded by Tom Brady, will continue its collaboration with Hawk with avatar NFTs based on his likeness and his most iconic skateboards, equipment, and apparel. That includes the board he used when he landed his unprecedented 900 at the 1999 X Games.

“I have been a fan of new technology all of my life, from the first video games and home computers with CGI capabilities,” Hawk said, “so I am fascinated by the metaverse, and excited to bring our culture into the virtual landscape of The Sandbox.”

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, will make these Hawk NFTs interoperable in its open metaverse, turning Autograph’s avatars into 3D voxel versions with in-game functionality and added utility for their owners.

“Tony Hawk embodies the perseverance of constantly striving for improvement while never giving up, and it forged him into a skateboarding legend and successful entrepreneur,” said Sebastien Borget, The Sandbox’s COO and co-founder. “We share his passion for innovation, creativity, and the drive to constantly create something: this is the energy that powers our entertainment metaverse. There’s no better way to bring skateboarding culture to The Sandbox than by following the example of the greatest skateboarder of all time, whose legacy stretches from the sport and lifestyle’s early days to the present and beyond.”

Hawk launched his “Last Trick” NFT collection on Autograph back in December, including five digital collectibles depicting his signature tricks in an animated style.