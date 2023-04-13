This article originally appeared at FanDuel

Get set for tip-off with a big Thunder vs. Wolves prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA Play-In Tournament continues on Friday with a Western Conference showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 8 seed is on the line. Minnesota emerged victorious in three of its four regular season meetings against Oklahoma City.

Minnesota fell short in a 108-102 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday despite Karl-Anthony Towns‘ big night (24 points, 11 rebounds). Meanwhile, OKC took down the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 123-118 behind the efforts of Josh Giddey (31 points, 10 assists).

So, who’s taking the final seed in the West? Get set for tip-off in the Twin Cities with a big Timberwolves vs. Thunder prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Moneyline: MIN: (-194) | OKC: (+162)

MIN: (-194) | OKC: (+162) Spread: MIN: -5 (-110) | OKC: +5 (-110)

MIN: -5 (-110) | OKC: +5 (-110) Total: 227.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Timberwolves enter this contest as moderate home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 9:30 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 227.5 points, with both sides available at -110 odds.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma City Betting Trends

The Timberwolves compiled a 42-38-2 ATS record last year.

The Thunder went 39-24-3 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 49 times in Timberwolves games.

Out of 82 Thunder games last season, 40 went over the total.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves gave the Lakers all they could handle, but a lack of shooting from guard Anthony Edwards (3-17 from the floor) as well as 20 turnovers proved costly. The good news is that Minnesota is back on its home court on Friday, where it is shooting 48.5% on the year (No. 7 in NBA).

Oklahoma City comes to town with a bit of momentum after outlasting the Pelicans on the road thanks to its powerful young backcourt. Giddey wasn’t the only one who balled out as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 32 points (11-22 shooting). That duo gives the Thunder a chance at an upset.

I lean toward backing the Timberwolves here due to the fact that they rank eighth in fourth-quarter points per home game (28.0) and the Thunder ranks 24th in fourth-quarter points per away game (26.1). Minnesota has proven it can step up late in games with the home crowd cheering the team on.

THUNDER VS. TIMBERWOLVES FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Timberwolves 114, Thunder 110

Thunder vs. Wolves Best Bet

It’s worth noting three of the four games between the Thunder and Timberwolves during the regular season resulted in less than 124 total points on the scoreboard. The total has also hit the under in four of Oklahoma City’s last five away games as well as in six of Minnesota’s last eight games overall.

With a spot in the playoffs on the line, expect possessions to be taken down to the end of the shot clock as players attempt to create as much space as they can. That was the case in the first play-in games for these teams as both Minnesota and OKC attempted fewer shots than their season average.

TIMBERWOLVES VS. OKC BEST BET: Under 228.5 Total Points (-110)

— Larry Rupp