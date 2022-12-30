Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Contract & Salary Breakdown

One of the NBA’s finest young players received the max rookie extension. Boardroom breaks down the Oklahoma City Thunder guard’s contract.

It can be overlooked that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not begin his career in Oklahoma City; he was selected 11th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 guard out of Kentucky showed flashes of his huge potential, but once the Thunder made perennial All-Star Paul George available for trade, the Clippers included Shai as a part of the package that brought George back to his hometown of LA.

It can be difficult for a player to get recognition on a team that isn’t used to a lot of national attention. While Oklahoma City was blessed with All-Star talent with the likes of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the past few years since their departure have been geared toward rebuilding. Even with the acquisition of Chris Paul in 2020, the team was not supposed to contend, even though they made the postseason.

Still, Shai has been performing well since arriving there. And while the team seems to stockpile draft picks, it opened its checkbook for Gilgeous-Alexander. He signed a five-year, max rookie extension worth nearly $180 million, locking him up until 2027. The first year of the extension began this season, and Boardroom takes a look at the numbers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Contract Details & Salary

Years: 5

Total value: $179,299,750

Average annual value: $35,859,950

Free agency: 2027

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $30,913,750

2023-24: $33,386,850

2024-25: $35,859,950

2025-26: $38,333,050

2026-27: $40,806,150

At just 24 years old, Shai is having his best season, to date. This is his third straight season averaging at least 23 points per game, as he’s currently fourth in the NBA in scoring at 31.7 points a night. He hopes to be headed to his first All-Star Game appearance in Salt Lake City in February. The Thunder have a very nice collection of young talent, with hopes that 2022 pick Chet Holmgren will return from injury next season. It is certain that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an essential part of the team’s core and is still young enough to grow with his younger teammates while being experienced enough to lead them.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Career Earnings

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $47,631,825

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2026-27: $196,017,825

