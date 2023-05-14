The NFL’s Most Influential Players on Instagram

From Odell Beckham Jr. to Patrick Mahomes, today’s NFL stars have legions of followers both on and off the field. Boardroom breaks down the NFL’s most influential players on the ‘gram.

The NFL has 27.6 million followers on Instagram. Although those figures pale in comparison to the NBA’s more than 80 million, the billionaire behemoth that is The Shield does not lack for some of the most influential figures in sports.

NFL stars can utilize their social media platforms for everything from engaging with fans to hawking their favorite products. Therefore, more followers means more influence when assessing a player’s overall impact.

Not even a year off the field could stop Odell Beckham Jr. from hurdling to the top spot on the league’s most influential list. From hanging out with Drake to posting up at the Met Ball, the freshly minted Baltimore Raven sits atop the league’s most-followed players on Instagram with more than 18 million followers. Not only that, he has more than three times the league’s next most-followed player, Patrick Mahomes, who sits pretty with 6 million.

Let’s take a look at the most-followed NFL players by team on Instagram.

The Top 10

Team Player IG Handle Followers Baltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. obj 17,213,456 Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes patrickmahomes 5,632,074 Denver Broncos Russell Wilson dangerusswilson 5,520,556 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow joeyb_9 3,854,374 New England Patriots JuJu Smith-Schuster juju 3,452,521 New York Giants Saquon Barkley saquon 2,559,211 Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott _4dak 2,256,128 New York Jets Aaron Rodgers aaronrodgers12 2,109,946 Buffalo Bills Von Miller vonmiller 2,094,696 Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill cheetah 2,027,119

Middle of the Pack

Team Player IG Handle Followers Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf dk14 1,880,769 San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey christianmccaffrey 1,844,962 Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry last_king_2 1,662,768 New Orleans Saints Tyrann Mathieu mathieu_era 3,854,374 Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins deandrehopkins 1,655,795 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield bakermayfield 1,567,881 Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson jjettas2 1,493,671 Las Vegas Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo jimmypolo10 1,471,761 Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts jalenhurts 1,435,382 Cleveland Browns DeShaun Watson deshaunwatson 1,422,058 Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald aarondonald99 1,285,196 Chicago Bears Justin Fields justnfields 1,093,587

Bottom 10

Team Player IG Handle Followers Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence tlawrence16 1,068,104 Pittsburgh Steelers TJ Watt tjwatt90 1,035,282 Washington Commanders Chase Young chaseyoung 837,502 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert justinherbert 615,835 Indianapolis Colts Gardner Minshew gardnerminshew5 544,529 Carolina Panthers Adam Thielen athielen19 495,777 Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones showtyme_33 431,000 Detroit Lions Jared Goff jaredgoff 340,883 Houston Texans Jonathan Owens jowens 292,709 Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson ceeflashpee 290,337

Numbers provided by BookMakers