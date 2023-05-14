About Boardroom

Sports May 14, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

The NFL’s Most Influential Players on Instagram

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
From Odell Beckham Jr. to Patrick Mahomes, today’s NFL stars have legions of followers both on and off the field. Boardroom breaks down the NFL’s most influential players on the ‘gram.

The NFL has 27.6 million followers on Instagram. Although those figures pale in comparison to the NBA’s more than 80 million, the billionaire behemoth that is The Shield does not lack for some of the most influential figures in sports.

NFL stars can utilize their social media platforms for everything from engaging with fans to hawking their favorite products. Therefore, more followers means more influence when assessing a player’s overall impact.

Not even a year off the field could stop Odell Beckham Jr. from hurdling to the top spot on the league’s most influential list. From hanging out with Drake to posting up at the Met Ball, the freshly minted Baltimore Raven sits atop the league’s most-followed players on Instagram with more than 18 million followers. Not only that, he has more than three times the league’s next most-followed player, Patrick Mahomes, who sits pretty with 6 million.

Let’s take a look at the most-followed NFL players by team on Instagram.

The Top 10

TeamPlayerIG HandleFollowers
Baltimore RavensOdell Beckham Jr.obj17,213,456
Kansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomespatrickmahomes5,632,074
Denver BroncosRussell Wilsondangerusswilson5,520,556
Cincinnati BengalsJoe Burrowjoeyb_93,854,374
New England PatriotsJuJu Smith-Schusterjuju3,452,521
New York GiantsSaquon Barkleysaquon2,559,211
Dallas CowboysDak Prescott_4dak2,256,128
New York JetsAaron Rodgersaaronrodgers122,109,946
Buffalo BillsVon Millervonmiller2,094,696
Miami DolphinsTyreek Hillcheetah2,027,119

Middle of the Pack

TeamPlayerIG HandleFollowers
Seattle SeahawksDK Metcalfdk141,880,769
San Francisco 49ersChristian McCaffreychristianmccaffrey1,844,962
Tennessee TitansDerrick Henrylast_king_21,662,768
New Orleans SaintsTyrann Mathieumathieu_era3,854,374
Arizona CardinalsDeAndre Hopkinsdeandrehopkins1,655,795
Tampa Bay BuccaneersBaker Mayfieldbakermayfield1,567,881
Minnesota VikingsJustin Jeffersonjjettas21,493,671
Las Vegas RaidersJimmy Garoppolojimmypolo101,471,761
Philadelphia EaglesJalen Hurtsjalenhurts1,435,382
Cleveland BrownsDeShaun Watsondeshaunwatson1,422,058
Los Angeles RamsAaron Donaldaarondonald991,285,196
Chicago BearsJustin Fieldsjustnfields1,093,587

Bottom 10

TeamPlayerIG HandleFollowers
Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor Lawrencetlawrence161,068,104
Pittsburgh SteelersTJ Watttjwatt901,035,282
Washington CommandersChase Youngchaseyoung837,502
Los Angeles ChargersJustin Herbertjustinherbert615,835
Indianapolis ColtsGardner Minshewgardnerminshew5544,529
Carolina PanthersAdam Thielenathielen19495,777
Green Bay PackersAaron Jonesshowtyme_33431,000
Detroit LionsJared Goffjaredgoff340,883
Houston TexansJonathan Owensjowens292,709
Atlanta FalconsCordarrelle Pattersonceeflashpee290,337

Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.