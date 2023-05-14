The NFL’s Most Influential Players on Instagram

From Odell Beckham Jr. to Patrick Mahomes, today’s NFL stars have legions of followers both on and off the field. Boardroom breaks down the NFL’s most influential players on the ‘gram.
The NFL has 27.6 million followers on Instagram. Although those figures pale in comparison to the NBA’s more than 80 million, the billionaire behemoth that is The Shield does not lack for some of the most influential figures in sports.
NFL stars can utilize their social media platforms for everything from engaging with fans to hawking their favorite products. Therefore, more followers means more influence when assessing a player’s overall impact.
Not even a year off the field could stop Odell Beckham Jr. from hurdling to the top spot on the league’s most influential list. From hanging out with Drake to posting up at the Met Ball, the freshly minted Baltimore Raven sits atop the league’s most-followed players on Instagram with more than 18 million followers. Not only that, he has more than three times the league’s next most-followed player, Patrick Mahomes, who sits pretty with 6 million.
Let’s take a look at the most-followed NFL players by team on Instagram.
The Top 10
|Team
|Player
|IG Handle
|Followers
|Baltimore Ravens
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|obj
|17,213,456
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|patrickmahomes
|5,632,074
|Denver Broncos
|Russell Wilson
|dangerusswilson
|5,520,556
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|joeyb_9
|3,854,374
|New England Patriots
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|juju
|3,452,521
|New York Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|saquon
|2,559,211
|Dallas Cowboys
|Dak Prescott
|_4dak
|2,256,128
|New York Jets
|Aaron Rodgers
|aaronrodgers12
|2,109,946
|Buffalo Bills
|Von Miller
|vonmiller
|2,094,696
|Miami Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill
|cheetah
|2,027,119
Middle of the Pack
|Team
|Player
|IG Handle
|Followers
|Seattle Seahawks
|DK Metcalf
|dk14
|1,880,769
|San Francisco 49ers
|Christian McCaffrey
|christianmccaffrey
|1,844,962
|Tennessee Titans
|Derrick Henry
|last_king_2
|1,662,768
|New Orleans Saints
|Tyrann Mathieu
|mathieu_era
|3,854,374
|Arizona Cardinals
|DeAndre Hopkins
|deandrehopkins
|1,655,795
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Baker Mayfield
|bakermayfield
|1,567,881
|Minnesota Vikings
|Justin Jefferson
|jjettas2
|1,493,671
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|jimmypolo10
|1,471,761
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|jalenhurts
|1,435,382
|Cleveland Browns
|DeShaun Watson
|deshaunwatson
|1,422,058
|Los Angeles Rams
|Aaron Donald
|aarondonald99
|1,285,196
|Chicago Bears
|Justin Fields
|justnfields
|1,093,587
Bottom 10
|Team
|Player
|IG Handle
|Followers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Trevor Lawrence
|tlawrence16
|1,068,104
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TJ Watt
|tjwatt90
|1,035,282
|Washington Commanders
|Chase Young
|chaseyoung
|837,502
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|justinherbert
|615,835
|Indianapolis Colts
|Gardner Minshew
|gardnerminshew5
|544,529
|Carolina Panthers
|Adam Thielen
|athielen19
|495,777
|Green Bay Packers
|Aaron Jones
|showtyme_33
|431,000
|Detroit Lions
|Jared Goff
|jaredgoff
|340,883
|Houston Texans
|Jonathan Owens
|jowens
|292,709
|Atlanta Falcons
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ceeflashpee
|290,337
Numbers provided by BookMakers
