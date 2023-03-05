About Boardroom

Media March 5, 2023
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

The Most Popular NFL Teams On TikTok

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate a score in the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)
TikTok is one of the most popular apps on Earth, but which NFL teams are the most popular on TikTok? Boardroom takes a look.

Two years after its launch in 2016, TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world in October 2018. The influence is seen today through the numbers, though it still isn’t quite the king of social, boasting 1.05 billion active users in 2023 and trailing Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat.

Most think of TikTok as an influencer’s platform, but businesses and advertisers are wisely taking advantage themselves. One example is Hyundai, which opted to air an ad on TikTok versus shelling out $7 million for a slot during during Super Bowl LVII. Professional sports leagues, teams, and its players hopped on the trendy app and it has paid dividends.

That said, let’s take a look at the most-followed NFL teams on TikTok.

The Top 10

TeamFollowers
Kansas City Chiefs3 million
Philadelphia Eagles2.3 million
Dallas Cowboys2 million
Detroit Lions1.9 million
Buffalo Bills1.8 million
Cincinatti Bengals1.7 million
Pittsburgh Steelers1.7 million
Los Angeles Rams1.4 million
Baltimore Ravens1.3 million
San Francisco 49ers1.3 million

By little surprise, most of these teams were either extremely successful during the 2022 NFL season and/or play in big markets with fans all over the glove (see: Cowboys).

Millions Club

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1.2 million
  • New England Patriots: 1.2 million
  • Miami Dolphins: 1.1 million
  • New York Giants: 1.1 million
  • LA Chargers: 1.1 million
  • Chicago Bears: 1 million
  • Seattle Seahawks: 1 million
  • Tennessee Titans: 1 million
  • Indianapolis Colts: 1 million
  • Carolina Panthers: 1 million

The Rest

  • Minnesota Vikings: 982.8k
  • New Orleans Saints: 959.3k
  • Atlanta Falcons: 994k
  • Cleveland Browns: 988.4k
  • Denver Broncos: 865.9k
  • Arizona Cardinals: 837.2k
  • Green Bay Packers: 796.1k
  • NY Jets: 777.3k
  • Washington Commanders: 766.2k
  • Las Vegas Raiders: 506.6k
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: 441.4k
  • Houston Texans: 282.7k

