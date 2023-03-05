The Most Popular NFL Teams On TikTok

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate a score in the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

TikTok is one of the most popular apps on Earth, but which NFL teams are the most popular on TikTok? Boardroom takes a look.

Two years after its launch in 2016, TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world in October 2018. The influence is seen today through the numbers, though it still isn’t quite the king of social, boasting 1.05 billion active users in 2023 and trailing Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat.

Most think of TikTok as an influencer’s platform, but businesses and advertisers are wisely taking advantage themselves. One example is Hyundai, which opted to air an ad on TikTok versus shelling out $7 million for a slot during during Super Bowl LVII. Professional sports leagues, teams, and its players hopped on the trendy app and it has paid dividends.

That said, let’s take a look at the most-followed NFL teams on TikTok.

The Top 10

Team Followers Kansas City Chiefs 3 million Philadelphia Eagles 2.3 million Dallas Cowboys 2 million Detroit Lions 1.9 million Buffalo Bills 1.8 million Cincinatti Bengals 1.7 million Pittsburgh Steelers 1.7 million Los Angeles Rams 1.4 million Baltimore Ravens 1.3 million San Francisco 49ers 1.3 million

By little surprise, most of these teams were either extremely successful during the 2022 NFL season and/or play in big markets with fans all over the glove (see: Cowboys).

Millions Club

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1.2 million

New England Patriots: 1.2 million

Miami Dolphins: 1.1 million

New York Giants: 1.1 million

LA Chargers: 1.1 million

Chicago Bears: 1 million

Seattle Seahawks: 1 million

Tennessee Titans: 1 million

Indianapolis Colts: 1 million

Carolina Panthers: 1 million

The Rest