The ETCs: Kevin Durant Steps Out in Phoenix

After a recent injury, Kevin Durant is back on the court for Phoenix and back in front of the camera for the newest episode of “The ETCs.” He and Eddie Gonzalez break down his return, Dillon Brooks, and much more.

“I knew the fans would understand that stuff happens, and I would be out there as quickly as I can. Everybody was just patiently waiting for me to play.”

On March 29, Kevin Durant gave Phoenix fans what they wanted. He stepped onto the court at the Footprint Center for his first game in a Suns home jersey. A stumble in pregame warmups the night of his scheduled debut led to a high ankle sprain that kept KD on the bench for three weeks. His much-anticipated home court appearance led to a W for the Suns, who are an undefeated 6-0 when he takes the court in purple and orange.

He broke down what it’s been like to transition to a new team and battle an injury simultaneously. As the Suns quest towards the playoffs, KD isn’t too caught up on their seed; he’s just eager to see what the postseason holds.

In this week’s episode, KD and Eddie dive into a deep set of topics:

Dillon Brooks in his villain era

The highlights of the NCAA Tournament

Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class

The University of Texas’ commitment to Rodney Terry

The evolution of the NBA since the ’90s

And much more.

Click here to listen and subscribe to “The ETCs” with KD and Eddie and “Out of Office” with Rich Kleiman.