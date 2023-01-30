In the first episode of “The ETCs” in 2023, Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez discuss the evolution of All-Star Weekend, the Drake shows at the Apollo, and the return of some of KD’s favorite shows.

The turn of the calendar has introduced some fresh challenges for Kevin Durant. A sprained MCL has led to an extended recovery period, but despite the injury, he was in good spirits as he met up with Eddie Gonzalez for the most recent episode of The ETCs. The two pick up where they left off and chop it up about all things hoops, music (Drake in particular), and television.

In this week’s episode, the 13-time All-Star reflects on the evolution of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend and what the honor means for emerging young stars like Nic Claxton and Lauri Markkanen. The show taped just hours after the league announced revisions to how teams would be selected for the upcoming game, and the version sounded really familiar to loyal viewers.

Additionally, The ETCs reflects on Drake, and the recent moves of one of their favorite artists of all time, including his two-night run at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater.

KD and Eddie dive into a deep set of topics in this week’s episode, including:

The longevity of LeBron James

What’s next for the NFL’s big name quarterbacks, from Aaron Rodgers to Joe Burrow

Breanna Stewart potentially signing with the New York Liberty

Kendrick Lamar vs. J. Cole: who reigns supreme?

BMF, Bel Air, and the return of Swagger

