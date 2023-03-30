Thanks to an iHeartMedia partnership, the iconic morning show from New York City radio station Power 105.1 will simulcast on the cable network in a one-hour block.

On Thursday, BET announced a new partnership with iHeartMedia to air daily programming episodes from The Breakfast Club radio show featuring hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. The show broadcasts on New York’s Power 105.1-FM and will air simultaneously on BET in the one-hour time slot at 9 a.m. on weekdays beginning April 17, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring The Breakfast Club and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” BET CEO and President Scott Mills said in a company statement. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are longtime members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”

BET is achieving a new milestone as The Breakfast Club becomes the company’s first daily program since 106 & Park, which concluded in 2014. The broadcast will showcase interviews, segments and exclusives which are syndicated in over 90 markets across the country.

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” Charlamagne Tha God said on the occasion. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”

Recently, Paramount Global announced it was considering a possible sale of a major stake in BET Media Group, whose umbrella includes the BET cable network and studio, the VH1 cable network, and the streaming service BET+. Possible buyers reportedly include Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Byron Allen.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET,” DJ Envy said. “I love what the new BET is doing!”