Diddy says the change to Combs Global is “the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is rebranding his parent company Combs Enterprises into Combs Global, a transformation that Diddy’s expanded venture is calling a “new era of excellence.”

The new name and new look represent a new chapter for the mogul — a global expansion for his business portfolio that mixes the crossroads between his music, entertainment, fashion, spirits, and media/television companies. Combs Enterprises started in 2013 when Diddy founded Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Spirits (Ciroc, DeLeon Tequila), AQUAhydrate, REVOLT MEDIA, Sean John, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools, and The Sean Combs Foundation.

“Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world,” Combs said. “I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries.”

In the past year, Combs has acquired:

The Nile List, a digital community that connects consumers with Black-owned brands online.

Invested $2 million in REC Philly, a workspace to empower creators among several different industries.

Expanded into the cannabis industry and acquired operations from Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc. for $185 million.

Expanded his Capital Preparatory charter schools to now include campuses in the Bronx, New York, and Hartford, Conn.

Announced the launch of Love Records, an all-R&B record label that builds on the legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment.

In rebranding to Combs Global, his team revamped the website, social channels, and brand communications to further visualize the international identity. At 53 years old, Diddy continues his pursuit of being one of the most successful innovators and entrepreneurs with Combs Global blasting his brand into an entirely new stratosphere.