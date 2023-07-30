Logo Woes and More Trouble at Twitter (Or X?)

Elon Musk officially changed Twitter’s logo from the iconic blue bird to X to align with the platform’s parent company owned by him. This is the biggest push we’ve seen to rebrand Twitter to X. Even after launching the new X logo that, the design changed a few times before Musk landed on one he liked. Aligned with Musk’s plan to make his social media network the “everything app,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shared in a thread of tweets that “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity,” promoting the platform as a global marketplace “centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking.”

Despite the urgency to rebrand, police intervened to stop the Twitter sign removal at the company’s San Francisco HQ because Musk failed to acquire a permit to do so. Also, Musk straight up stole the @X handle from the rightful owner, who said the social media platform didn’t even reach out or ask to acquire it ahead of its rebrand. San Francisco-based photographer Gene Hwang held the @X handle since 2007, yet the company contacted him via email to offer him a new handle, X merch, and an exclusive visit to X’s HQ. Woo hoo.

I expected more from you, Musk.