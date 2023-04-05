About Boardroom

Film & TV April 5, 2023
Stephen Curry to Star as Himself in New NBC Comedy Series

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Mr. Throwback will be produced by Universal Television in association with Curry’s Unanimous Media. This marks the first production between the NBA champ’s company and NBCUniversal.

Stephen Curry is an NBA Finals champion, successful businessman, and soon … television actor. The Golden State Warriors star has been tapped to join Adam Pally in Mr. Throwback, a mockumentary series ordered by NBC. The comedy is said to come from Happy Endings creator David Caspe and writing partners Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman.

“The series about a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry,” Peter White of Deadline reports. “The project is in development at NBC, which is known for mockumentaries such as The Office and Parks and Recreation.”

Also a Happy Endings alum, Pally is known for his roles in The Mindy Project and 101 Places to Party Before You Die. Caspe and the Libman brothers previously teamed up for together on Showtime’s Black Monday and Kenan on NBC. Producing the program is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Curry’s own Unanimous Media. This marks the first production since the Davidson alum and his Unanimous Media reached a global partnership with NBCUniversal in 2021. Curry serves as co-founder and co-CEO. ABC gameshow Holey Moley and the Apple docuseries Underrated are also both series from Unanimous Media, which launched in 2018.

“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry said of the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to continue our work with NBC and UTV to develop a project as fun and entertaining as Mr. Throwback,” Erick Peyton, Chief Creative Officer, of Unanimous Media added.

Curry also executive produced The Queen of Basketball, a documentary on the life of Lusia Harris that picked up the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2022.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.