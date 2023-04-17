The comedian takes his “cashbacking” a bit too far for the four-time NBA champion’s tastes in the new series of spots running during the NBA Playoffs.

What if Kevin Hart owned a basketball team?

That outlandish possibility is explored in one of two new Chase TV commercial spots starring Hart and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry that debuted Monday right after the NBA Playoffs’ opening weekend. In “Team Kevin,” the comedian, actor, and entrepreneur reveals he’s purchased a team by “cashbacking” with his new Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card, much to Steph’s disbelief.

Perhaps you won’t be surprised to learn that Hart had plenty of ideas on how to improve the in-arena experience for his new fanbase.

Hart wants to analyze his team’s games, but only with autotune. For player introductions, put guys like Curry on motorcycles and have them jump through rings of fire — and as a nod to his all-time record with four NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP awards, Hart decrees that owners will now get to play five minutes per game on the floor, much to Steph’s dismay.

In “A Lot to Chew On,” as seen above, Hart riffs on Curry’s iconic habit of chewing on his mouthguard. The comic tries to talk up the Chase card’s benefits as he chews on his own mouthguard, but it’s lost in translation as the four-time NBA champ tries to play along. Perhaps subtitles will help our very famous protagonists understand what’s being said.

Hart’s beloved Philadelphia 76ers opened their postseason Saturday with a win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1, while Curry’s Warriors opened their NBA title defense with a road defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. While their NBA rooting interests are separated by nearly 2,900 miles, they can nonetheless still cheer for the fictitious team Hart bought during the commercial spot (even if the new owner has a few too many galaxy-brain ideas).