Film & TV February 13, 2023
Showtime Staff Being Merged into MTV Studios

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The legacy cable company continues to experience drastic change under the Paramount umbrella. Showtime reportedly expects further layoffs following its merging with MTV.

Two weeks ago, news broke that iconic premium cable network Showtime would be incorporated into the Paramount+ streaming service, with both the linear cable channel and the linear tier of Paramount+ being renamed to “Paramount+ with Showtime.” It didn’t take long before more drastic changes began to emerge at Showtime. 

Showtime‘s staff is being merged into MTV Entertainment Studios, both owned by Paramount, per a reported internal memo released Monday. Showtime, per reports, is now bracing for further layoffs and an executive exodus is underway.

Showtime co-president Gary Levine will transition to an advisory role at “Paramount+ with Showtime,” while the other co-president Jena Winograde is leaving her role. Michael Crotty, Paramount Global Premium Group CFO and COO; Vinnie Malhotra, senior vice president of documentaries, unscripted series, and sports programming; Rob Rosenberg, creative director global brand and originals at Paramount International; and Kent Sevener, Showtime’s executive vice president of content acquisition, are all leaving the company.

“Together, these creative powerhouses make some of the biggest hits in TV,” said new Showtime boss Chris McCarthy. “From Yellowstone to Yellowjackets, Dexter to The Daily Show, Billions to Beavis, The Chi to The Challenge, Jersey Shore to Tulsa King, Drag Race to The Department, Love and Hip Hop to Your Honor, plus Emily in Paris, South Park and Mayor of Kingstown, to name just a few.”

MTV execs growing in their roles at the new Showtime under McCarthy include Nina Diaz as chief creative officer and president of content, while Keith Cox will expand his role as president of scripted programming.

Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.