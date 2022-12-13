The Shaq-tacular Spectacular will run on a loop on New Year’s Eve, with performances from Cardi B, Ludacris, and more.

Shaquille O’Neal is taking his talents to the virtual reality world on New Year’s Eve to host the “The Shaq-tacular Spectacular,” an hour-long special packed with musical performances and entertainment.

The pre-recorded experience was produced for Meta’s VR and social platforms, namely, Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV. Meta partnered with Westbrook Media, Media.Monks, and Shaq’s Jersey Legends Productions to develop the virtual event.

The Shaq-tacular Spectacular will premiere on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. PT and stream on a loop all night. The experience is also available in the Meta Quest 2 headset and on Shaq’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Virtual reality has become such an exciting new way to experience and participate in and engage with entertainment and culture,” Westbrook Media president Brad Haugen said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shaq, the team at Jersey Legends, Media.Monks and Meta and invite audiences to spend New Year’s Eve with some of their favorite performers and athletes in a way that truly allows them to feel like they are in the room too. The show has electrifying performances, hilarious and competitive games, and it’s been so fun for us to explore all that we can do in this space.”

Some of those star performances will come from Cardi B, Ludacris, and Lil Yachty, with appearances from former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek. Shaq will also grace the virtual stage with a DJ set and host dance-off competitions.

While this will be a metaverse experience, it’s important to note that famous figures featured during the event won’t be virtual avatars. The partners behind the spectacular built a set that features a roller rink, basketball court, and main stage. Virtual attendees can expect to see a marching band, cheerleaders, pro skaters, basketball players, and more.

