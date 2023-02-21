Sergio Ramos of FC Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern München (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The all-time great defender has earned over $170 million in his decorated career — Boardroom takes a closer look at PSG’s Sergio Ramos contract and wage particulars.

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Real Madrid hero Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated defenders ever. As an all-time great center-back, the Spanish icon has won five La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and a FIFA World Cup. The 36-year-old is currently playing out a one-year arrangement at PSG that’s set to expire in June. While it’s unclear if Ramos will remain at Le Parc des Princes, his ability to develop the prototype for modern center-back play continues to earn the Spanish international lavish wages.

2016 was arguably Ramos’ finest year. He and Real Madrid were able to dominate the soccer world by winning the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga title, Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup title. Financially, Ramos took home $373,652 per week that year, earning a yearly salary of $19.3 million at the height of his game. Yet, after 16 seasons with Real Madrid, Ramos left the Spanish giants to search for new opportunities.

After joining PSG on a free transfer, the legendary defender’s weekly wages jumped to a career-high of $569,727. In League 1, the 36-year-old defender has still shown the ability to defend at a high level, excelling at getting interceptions, precise man-marking, and striking fear into opponents with brutal tackles. These days, Ramos’ vast soccer IQ carries him further than his past athleticism, allowing him to calmly handle the responsibility of leading the back line.

Sergio Ramos on his future at PSG with contract set to expire in June: "I live day by day. Last season was very hard – now I feel good both physically and mentally, that is the most important", told RMC 🔴🔵🇪🇸 #PSG



"I don’t think about the future. We will see this summer". pic.twitter.com/zTOsxfx6zc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2023

Several reports have indicated that Ramos strongly influences PSG’s locker room and has created a winning atmosphere with his teammates. His trophy-winning pedigree and leadership have changed PSG’s defense into a more aggressive and confident line needed to compete for a UEFA Champions League trophy. However, the defender has yet to finalize a contract extension, leaving his Parisian future in the balance.

With all the skills he’s acquired over his career, Ramos has shown the ability to make a first-team impact at a top European club. As top clubs continue to search for defensive stability and depth, the all-time defender’s services could be required for relatively cheap, according to TransferMarkt, should PSG pass on an extension with the Spanish defender.

Sergio Ramos Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 1

Total value: $29,625,782

Salary per year: $29,625,782

Wages per week: $569,727

Free agency: 2023

Ramos Salary Notes

Ramos has earned an approximate gross total of $171,803,551 in his playing career.

in his playing career. He is the fourth-highest-paid player at PSG as of this writing.

Ramos’ 2022-23 salary accounts for 7.33% of PSG’s $8,092,585 weekly payroll.

Transfer History

July 2021: Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga) to Paris Saint-Germain (France – Ligue 1)

Transfer Fee: Free

August 2005: Sevilla (Spain – La Liga) to Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga)