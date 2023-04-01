This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

It wasn’t supposed to happen, but such is the Madness of March! Check out our big SDSU vs. FAU prediction and best bet, plus the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament’s men’s Final Four is set. The next round of March Madness features The San Diego State Aztecs going one-on-one with the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, April 1.

In what was a tight matchup, SDSU managed to make it out of the Elite Eight with a 57-56 victory over Creighton. Meanwhile, FAU’s shocking run continued with a 79-76 win against Kansas State, highlighted by Vladislav Goldin’s 14-point, 13-rebound double-double.

So, which side will go home while the other competes for a national title? Get set for Saturday’s game with our best SDSU vs. FAU prediction and the latest odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

2022-23 NCAA Tournament Final Four

No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs (31-6)

vs.

No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3)

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

US TV Coverage: CBS

SDSU vs. FAU Odds & Spread: Final Four 2023

All college basketball betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SDSU: (-134) | FAU: (+112)

SDSU: (-134) | FAU: (+112) Spread: SDSU: -1.5 (-120) | FAU: +1.5 (-105)

SDSU: -1.5 (-120) | FAU: +1.5 (-105) Total: 131.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Diego State enters this contest as a slim favorite on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 6:09 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 131.5 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

San Diego State vs. FAU Betting Trends

San Diego State is 20-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Aztecs have a record of 17-14 against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Out of 36 SDSU games so far this season, 14 have gone over the total.

Against the spread, FAU is 25-11-0 this season.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Owls are 6-2 against the spread.

Florida Atlantic has seen 19 of its 36 games go over the point total.

SDSU Rank SDSU Avg. Metric FAU Avg. FAU Rank 182nd 71.5 Points Scored 78.0 36th 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 79th 33.4 Rebounds 36.1 12th 95th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 230th 6.9 3pt Made 9.6 14th 163rd 13.2 Assists 14.6 70th 83rd 10.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

SDSU vs FAU Prediction & Pick: 2023 Final Four

All heartwarming stories must come to an end, and that’ll be the case for FAU this weekend. San Diego State’s defense can shut down most offenses, surrendering just 63.1 PPG (No. 23) on 40.5% shooting (No. 25).

A big reason why Florida Atlantic got by Creighton was by shooting 39.1% from the three-point line. Now, the Owls face the Aztecs, who’ve only given up an average of 3.7 three-pointers on 15.7% shooting over the last three games. They’ve also been averaging 42.0 rebounds and 11.0 takeaways over that stretch, indicating that FAU will be under pressure all night long.

FAU has shocked a lot of people thus far and I won’t be surprised if this is another close game. However, SDSU’s defense is as elite as it gets and won’t break. Look for the Aztecs to keep winning and advance to the National Championship.

FAU vs. SDSU FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: San Diego State 65, Florida Atlantic 63

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Best Bet

San Diego State’s stellar defense means that its games tend to feature fewer points than projected. The under has struck in each of the Aztecs’ last 10 games as well as their nine previous outings as favorites. While not as frequent, Florida Atlantic has also experienced the under in five of its last seven games.

Considering how the under is a combined 13-5 in both teams’ games at neutral sites this season, it’s safe to say that a low-scoring affair is on the way.

SDSU vs. FAU BEST BET: Under 131.5 Points (-110)

— Devon Platana