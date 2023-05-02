Balls of Deal: 4 Caddies Get SAXX Underwear Endorsement

Four PGA Tour caddies got six-figure endorsement deals from SAXX Underwear for being the Ball Masters that the pros deserve.

Golf caddies remain mostly anonymous, lurking in the shadows to help the world’s best golfers save their balls from hazards, roughs, and sand traps.

Thanks to SAXX Underwear, the real Ball Masters are finally getting their due. Four PGA Tour pro caddies, Geno Bonnalie (Joel Dahmen), Aaron Flener (J.T. Poston), John Limanti (Keith Mitchell), and Joel Stock (Will Zalatoris) have secured the sack with six-figure endorsement deals.

This is believed to be the first significant apparel agreement with a group of pro caddies that refuse to shrivel in the limelight.

SAXX’s 60-second commercial titled “The Ball Masters” is pure gold. Call it CaddySAXX for the next generation and a stroke of genius. Take that, Ballsack Sports!

The quartet of caddies will wear SAXX underwear, shorts, and polos on and off the course. They’ll also have access to a Caddie House in Los Angeles next month during the US Open, and SAXX will donate $100 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation for every birdie made by the caddies’ players.

“Not only did they level up my underwear game, but they’re supporting a cause that’s close to home for many people, including myself,” Bonnalie, who starred in the first season of Netflix‘s golf documentary series Full Swing, said. “Birdies for balls!”

Over the last year, SAXX has signed a number of current and former pro athletes to endorsement deals, including NFL stars Stefon and Trevon Diggs, Carlos Boozer, the South Carolina football team, and a separate deal with former Gamecock standout Cam Smith, who the Miami Dolphins picked in the second round of last week’s NFL Draft.