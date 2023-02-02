Brevin Galloway Secures the Sack with NIL Deal

Shinesty has signed Clemson guard Brevin Galloway’s testicles to an NIL deal after an unfortunate incident landed him in the hospital last week.

It’s safe to say the NIL world has gone nuts.

A week after Clemson guard Brevin Galloway tweeted a video from the hospital explaining how his testicles “exploded,” Shinesty has signed those very same gonads to a name, image, and likeness deal.

The Tigers’ senior starter was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 26 after experiencing testicular torsion. After undergoing emergency surgery for massively swollen, seemingly exploded balls, Galloway described the ordeal while apparently still on a large dose of painkillers.

Not surprisingly, the video went viral.

From Instagram, it sounds like Brevin Galloway will miss at least the next two games for Clemson, for uhhh, a medical reason. I’ll let him explain.



⚠️ (Warning: graphic description) pic.twitter.com/ppAMDMLTxR — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 27, 2023

Doctors told Galloway that this likely happened because he was wearing loose boxers, and when Shinesty, heard about it, the player and brand seemed like the perfect pair.

Shinesty is a men’s underwear brand that previously made news for making Colorado offensive lineman Tommy Brown college football’s first ever underwear supermodel. Galloway’s proverbial basketballs have now joined the team to market Shinesty’s ball hammock pouch underwear.

“When we heard about Brevin’s nightmarish outcome, we knew we had just the solution so this never happens to him again,” said Ben Lauderdale, Shinesty’s creative director. “There’s always a great opportunity for an endorsement deal when a rising athlete ‘explodes’ onto the scene. Our company has a passion for testicular comfort and scrotal safety. It just makes sense to partner with a set of balls in need.”

Galloway, who hopes to return to action with the Tigers later this month, says he now feels better protected thanks to the new deal for his huevos.

“Now I can focus on dropping 3’s since I know Ball Hammocks won’t drop my 2’s,” Galloway said.

Galloway has been an important part of a Clemson team that sits in first place in the ACC with a 10-2 record in conference play. He’s averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 assists on the season, including a 14-point, five-assist performance on Jan. 24 in a blowout win over Georgia Tech before he really…blew up.

Now, it seems his balls are in far safer hands.

