The women’s 2023 Australian Open singles final is set as No. 22 Elena Rybakina is set to go one-on-one with No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka. Rybakina advanced from the semifinals with a two-set victory over No. 24 Victoria Azarenka while Sabalenka also needed just two sets to defeat Magda Linette.

This is also the first time that both Rybakina and Sabalenka are competing for the Aussie Open title. Regardless of the outcome, tennis enthusiasts are guaranteed to see history on Saturday.

Elena Sabalenka vs. Aryna Sabalenka:

Australian Open Women’s Final Schedule & Info

2023 Australian Open Women’s Final Match

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Start Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Rybakina vs. Sabalenka Odds & Set Betting

All 2023 Australian Open women’s betting odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rybakina: (+106) | Sabalenka: (-124)

To Win First Set: Rybakina: (+100) | Sabalenka: (-122)

Set Betting: Rybakina: 2-0 (+250) | 2-1 (+330)

Set Betting: Sabalenka: 2-0 (+195) | 2-1 (+290)

Australian Open Betting Trends & Head-to-head Stats

Aryna Sabalenka is 3-0 in three all-time head-to-head meetings with Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka defeated Rybakina in three sets in their latest meeting at Wimbledon on July 5, 2021.

Rybakina is a one-time grand slammer winner, having won Wimbledon 2022.

This is the first time that Sabalenka has made it past the semifinals of a grand slam event.

Rybakina defeated No. 24 Victoria Azarenka in two sets in the 2023 Australian Open semifinal.

Sabalenka defeated Magda Linette in two sets in the 2023 Australian Open semifinal.

Sabalenka vs. Rybakina Prediction & Pick

Although both women have performed well to reach this point, one has been as perfect as it gets. Sabalenka has yet to lose a single set, only losing more than three games twice. Meanwhile, Rybakina was taken to three sets by No. 12 Danielle Collins in Round 3 and has lost at least four games on six different occasions.

Both women are more than deserving of the tournament win, but I’m siding with Sabalenka. In addition to not losing a set in Melbourne this January, she’s also a perfect 3-0 against Rybakina, defeating the 23-year-old Kazakh twice on hard courts.

It’s going to be another back-and-forth affair, but look for Sabalenka to take home the title.

RYBAKINA VS. SABALENKA PREDICTION: Aryna Sabalenka to win

Rybakina vs. Sabalenka Best Bet

With the odds being as close as they are, taking Sabalenka outright at -124 odds is more than an acceptable betting option.

However, for anyone looking for more value, I see Sabalenka needing three sets to defeat Rybakina. While the former has defeated her opponent in each of the previous three meetings, each of those matchups was decided in three sets. With both women looking for their first Aussie Open victory, I wouldn’t be shocked if it went the distance again.

BEST BET: Aryna Sabalenka to Win (-124) or Sabalenka in Three Sets (+290)

— Devon Platana

Australian Open Prop Bets: Women’s Singles Final

To win first set and win match

Elena Rybakina (YES): +156

Aryna Sabalenka (YES): +122

First set correct score

Elena Rybakina 6-0 : +5000

: +5000 Rybakina 6-1 : +1900

: +1900 Rybakina 6-2 : +1000

: +1000 Rybakina 6-3 : +600

: +600 Rybakina 6-4 : +550

: +550 Rybakina 7-5 : +1200

: +1200 Rybakina 7-6 : +900

: +900 Aryna Sabalenka 6-0 : +5000

: +5000 Sabalenka 6-1 : +1700

: +1700 Sabalenka 6-2 : +950

: +950 Sabalenka 6-3 : +550

: +550 Sabalenka 6-4 : +500

: +500 Sabalenka 7-5 : +1200

: +1200 Sabalenka 7-6: +850

Will there be a 6-0 set?

YES: +900

NO: -3000

