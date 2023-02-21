Russell Westbrook is keeping his talents in LA by joining the Clippers. Boardroom breaks down the reported move.

Russell Westbrook is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

He was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team last year — one of only 10 active players to receive the honor. He boasts nine All-Star selections and has qualified for nine All-NBA teams. His career as one of the best players ever has long been cemented.

However, the 2022-23 campaign has been somewhat uneven for Westbrook. After being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, Russ saw his production dip and was eventually moved to the bench this season, where he ended up playing better with the second unit. But the Lakers saw an opportunity to change their roster and repair a questionable fit — dealing Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. Westbrook was then bought out by Utah without playing a game for them and hit the free-agent market.

And after taking some time to consider his options, Westbrook now finds himself back in LA, but this time with the other team that calls Crypto.com Arena home. That’s right, Westbrook has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, so Boardroom breaks down the numbers.

Russell Westbrook Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Previous contract: 5 years, $206,794,070

Estimated buyout value: $13,200,000

In 2017, Westbrook signed a five-year, $206.8 million designated veteran player extension, then with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the length of the contract, he’s been traded to the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, and most recently, the Lakers and Jazz.

In the second season in LA after being traded there in the summer of 2021, Westbrook exercised the $47.1 million player option in the last year of the deal (this season). When traded to Utah in recent weeks, it was nearly a foregone conclusion the two sides would work out a buyout, eventually paving the way for Westbrook to get back to LA.

Clippers Contract (estimated)

Years: 1

Total value: $784,914 (league vet minimum)

Average annual value: $784,914

Free agency: 2023

At the time of the buyout, Westbrook had $13.2M left on his contract.



He will sign for the prorated veteran minimum ($784,914 if signed on Wednesday).



The Clippers have added since the trade deadline:



Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee and now Westbrook. https://t.co/MAqZI9k4Y3 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 20, 2023

The Clippers are was his fifth team in five years, as the former MVP has attempted to regain his former form in order to aid postseason pushes. Russ is expected to have a prominent role on the court with the Clippers, even as the team traded for young guard Bones Hyland.

All-Star Paul George, who played with Westbrook in Oklahoma City, openly lobbied for the team to sign him should he be bought out. Both he and Westbrook are looking for that elusive first NBA title. This signing may help push the Clippers into serious contention.

Russell Westbrook’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $335,645,148