“San Benito” and his manager, Noah Assad, have joined with Noah Assad to expand the Rimas talent empire into sports with some bold baseball moves.

Bad Bunny is expanding his already-impressive footprint in entertainment and sports. On Monday, the Grammy-winning rapper, Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad, and agency exec Jonathan Miranda announced a team-up to launch their own sports management firm. Aptly titled Rimas Sports, the list of famous faces already signed onto the company’s roster consists of several notable Major League Baseball players.

Miranda will assume the role of President, with services provided including agent management and public relations, performance and skills training, financial guidance, concierge, and logistics. Retired MLB catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, a 2003 World Series champ, the American League’s 1999 MVP winner, and a 2017 inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame, will serve as an ambassador for the company.

“We are thrilled to break into a new industry with the launch of Rimas Sports. In the music world, we accomplished success by knowing how to develop talent, helping our clients reach their vision by catering to their unique needs,” Assad, who is also Bad Bunny’s manager, said in a statement. “This new venture is an expansion of that mission as we aim to bring greater representation to the Latin community in the world of sports.”

“Our move into the world of sports is driven by our passion for developing and nurturing talent. We know what it takes to lead a promising star to the top; now, we are ready to offer the same best-in-class services and unique approach to clients in a new industry to help them achieve their goals,” Miranda added.

The current Rimas Sports lineup boasts names like:

Santiago Espinal (Toronto Blue Jays)

(Toronto Blue Jays) Yonathan Daza (Colorado Rockies)

(Colorado Rockies) Wilmer Flores (San Francisco Giants)

(San Francisco Giants) Livan Soto (Los Angeles Angels)

(Los Angeles Angels) Jordan Diaz (Oakland Athletics)

Other names stated to be on the Rimas Sports radar include:

Diego Cartaya (Los Angeles Dodgers)

(Los Angeles Dodgers) Ezequiel Tovar (Colorado Rockies)

(Colorado Rockies) Ronny Mauricio (New York Mets)

(New York Mets) Marco Luciano (San Francisco Giants)

(San Francisco Giants) Wilmer Flores Jr. (Detroit Tigers)

So, could the next list of names signed to Rimas Sports include wrestlers, too? The 29-year-old Puerto Rican star has appeared in past WWE story arcs and has been tapped to host Backlash — WWE’s live event at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot — on May 6. The “Me Porto Bonito” singer will also appear as a playable character in the WWE 2K23 video game.

Stay tuned as the San Benito sporting portfolio grows.