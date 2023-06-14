Adidas’ latest spin on the timeless white kit features a v-neck design and temperature regulation technology — find out how to get your hands on one today.
June 14, 2023, will be regarded in the football world as much more than just a regular Wednesday for Real Madrid. The Spanish titans did not simply finalize the signing of English midfield wunderkind Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but got a further jump start on next season.
Check out the big reveal of Adidas‘ 2023-24 Real Madrid home jersey:
As one of the most successful, most valuable, most-supported sports teams in the world, los Blacos and The Three Stripes clearly didn’t set out to reinvent the sartorial wheel. Rather, fans will appreciate accents and innovations of a more subtle variety, including:
- The club’s iconic rallying cry “Hala Madrid!” stitched into the shirt’s collar
- V-neck fit
- Gold Adidas stripes from neck to shoulder and sleeve accents in gold and blue
- Significant implementation of recycled materials
- Adidas HEAT.RDY temperature regulation technology
Fans will have to wait a few weeks to see the debut of this new Real Madrid home jersey on the backs of their favorite players — the club’s summer tour is scheduled to begin on July 24 against AC Milan — but you don’t have to sit on your hands
Click here to learn how you can get your hands on the 2023-24 Real Madrid home kit from Adidas.
