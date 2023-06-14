Adidas’ latest spin on the timeless white kit features a v-neck design and temperature regulation technology — find out how to get your hands on one today.

June 14, 2023, will be regarded in the football world as much more than just a regular Wednesday for Real Madrid. The Spanish titans did not simply finalize the signing of English midfield wunderkind Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but got a further jump start on next season.

Check out the big reveal of Adidas‘ 2023-24 Real Madrid home jersey:

As one of the most successful, most valuable, most-supported sports teams in the world, los Blacos and The Three Stripes clearly didn’t set out to reinvent the sartorial wheel. Rather, fans will appreciate accents and innovations of a more subtle variety, including:

The club’s iconic rallying cry “Hala Madrid!” stitched into the shirt’s collar

V-neck fit

Gold Adidas stripes from neck to shoulder and sleeve accents in gold and blue

Significant implementation of recycled materials

Adidas HEAT.RDY temperature regulation technology

Fans will have to wait a few weeks to see the debut of this new Real Madrid home jersey on the backs of their favorite players — the club’s summer tour is scheduled to begin on July 24 against AC Milan — but you don’t have to sit on your hands

Click here to learn how you can get your hands on the 2023-24 Real Madrid home kit from Adidas.