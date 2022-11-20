Qatar vs. Ecuador Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the latest Ecuador vs. Qatar odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2022 World Cup is finally here. The exciting action kicks off with a Group A matchup between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday morning. Qatar will be making their first appearance in the World Cup and playing in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, Ecuador are making their fourth World Cup appearance.

Qatar vs Ecuador Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group A

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al-Khor, Qatar

Coverage: FOX

Ecuador vs. Qatar Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Qatar: (+230) | Ecuador: (+135) | Draw: (+200)

Spread: Qatar: +1 (-180) | Ecuador: -1 (+400)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (+166) | Under: (-205)

Team to Score the First Goal: Qatar: (+130) | Ecuador: (-120) I No goals: (+600)

Ecuador enters this match as slight favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This Sunday clash also features a total of 2.5 goals, with the under favored at -205 odds.

Qatar vs. Ecuador Prediction & Pick

It’s vital for the host team to get off to a successful start on Sunday and get the home fans invested in the team. Qatar snuck by Ecuador by a score of 4-3 in 2018 during the only all-time meeting between the two teams. Akram Afif scored a hat trick in that one and should be in the starting lineup for Qatar.

This Qatar team has been playing together for years and chemistry pays dividends on the big stage. Ecuador has two studs in Enner Valencia and Alexander Dominguez ready to wreak havoc; however, a lack of international experience and midfield scoring threats kill Ecuador’s chances of winning here.

Final Score Prediction: Qatar 1, Ecuador 1

🧵1/ Update on #Qatar2022 disinformation. Yesterday, @amjadt25, a well-known disinfluencer (spreader of disinformation) tweeted that Qatar bribed #Ecuador $7.4 million dollars to lose 1-0 in their opening game. There is no reason to believe this is true. But the tweet went viral pic.twitter.com/k9XOfDypXh — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) November 18, 2022

Ecuador vs. Qatar Betting Trends

Qatar defeated Ecuador 4-3 in their most recent head-to-head matchup on Oct. 12, 2018.

in their most recent head-to-head matchup on Oct. 12, 2018. Qatar is 5-0-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

(W-D-L) in its last five matches. Ecuador is 1-4-0 in its last five matches.

in its last five matches. This will be Qatar’s first World Cup appearance .

. Ecuador’s best finish at the World Cup came when it reached the Round of 16 in 2006.

Qatar vs. Ecuador Best Bet

Opening matches of the World Cup tend to be tense. Players are attempting to get a feel for the venue and also shake off the nerves. That’s why backing the under here is a smart bet. It’s worth pointing out that only one of Ecuador’s last 10 matches has resulted in more than 2 goals scored.

BET: Under 2.5 Goals (-190)

— Larry Rupp

