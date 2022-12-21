WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Pusha T attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

After holding the presidential title since 2015, the Grammy Award nominee said he’s no longer affiliated with the label.

One of Kanye West’s longest collaborators has officially cut ties with the embattled musician. In an exclusive interview with XXL Mag, the “Drug Dealers Anonymous” rapper confirmed he’s severed ties with Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music.

“No. No, I’m not,” he told Vernon Coleman when asked whether he’s still currently president of the label.

The New York-born songwriter has held the presidential title since 2015, but has a 50/50 deal with Def Jam to distribute his solo music between them and his label, Heir Wave Music Group. His most recent project, It’s Almost Dry, is his last for G.O.O.D. Music. Pusha also confirmed he and Ye are currently not on speaking terms.

“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

This isn’t the first time Push has spoken out about Ye’s recent antisemitic and hate speech remarks. Last month, he formally rejected the “All Falls Down” rapper’s comments in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” he said. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

There was widespread backlash in 2016 when Ye first endorsed former President Donald Trump. Though he wasn’t dropped by partners Adidas, Balenciaga or anyone else like he was earlier this year, Pusha T made it clear he wasn’t rocking with his friend’s views back then, either.

“Remember, I’m the one that said the MAGA hat is the new Klu Klux Klan hood while he’s making my album. He beefing with [former President Barack] Obama. I met Obama. But it’s the same thing with him and the Drake thing. I’m going through this and that, he’s doing shows [with Drake].”

Pusha’s fourth studio album It’s Almost Dry debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, earning the 45-year-old his second Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album and third nomination overall.