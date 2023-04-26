Puma, Yuga Labs Drop Sneaker & NFT Collab

Long-time Puma collaborator Alexander John is designing 2,000 pairs of limited-edition Slipstream sneakers, exclusively for Puma Nitro NFT holders and 10KTF community members.

Puma is collaborating with Yuga Labs’ 10KTF Web3 brand to release custom sneakers.

The 10KTF brand is an online shop in the virtual city of “New Tokyo.” This new sneaker collab is an extension of the partnership Puma launched with Yuga Labs and 10KTF last summer. As part of the sneaker deal, Puma’s renowned Slipstream sneaker brand will be iterated into various NFTs. Puma and 10KTF dubbed this new sneaker drop “Grailed PUMA Slipstream.”

An unexpected journey sparks new inspiration when Wagmi-san and PUMA revive the classic Slipstream in the spirit of 21 PFPs. Bring a supported PFP to https://t.co/O514vG9YRo and a Mint Pass for a Battle.town-ready NFT and matching 1:1 sneakers..



Register for the allowlist on… pic.twitter.com/yVvBu2OBww — Wagmi-san (@10KTFshop) April 25, 2023

Beginning April 27, Puma Nitro NFT holders and 10KTF community members can get a customized physical edition of Slipstream sneakers. An NFT counterpart that holders can use in the 10KTF ecosystem will accompany them. The limited release includes 2,000 pairs of Slipstream sneakers that Alexander John, a legacy Puma collaborator known for his innovative designs and creative direction, will custom-design.

“We want to continuously reimagine the traditional sneaker release format — and this partnership allowed us to do just that,” Puma chief brand officer Adam Petrick said in a release. “We were able to bridge the gap between physical and digital and showcase one-of-a-kind designs in partnership with long-time PUMA collaborator, Alexander John.”

Some of the sneakers will feature Bored Apes and Super PUMA.

Eligible Puma Nitro NFT holders and 10KTF community members must have a PFP active in the 10KTF ecosystem to receive a limited edition pair of Slipstream sneakers. Users’ virtual avatars in the 10KTF world will dictate the NFT version of the shoes, while the physical sneaker will have a chip linked to its NFT counterpart. That scannable chip links to a smart contract, verifying the NFT counterpart on the blockchain.

“Most apparel and shoe pipelines are built around mass production of a single shoe,” Michael Figge, chief creative officer at Yuga Labs, said in a statement. “Together, we’ve reworked that pipeline allowing collectors to become a bigger part of our story.”