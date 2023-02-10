The German sportswear giant is releasing 10,000 PFP NFTs that draw inspiration from Super PUMA comics and will highlight its most historic sports moments.

Puma is celebrating 75 years of existence by putting its iconic mascot on the blockchain with a new PFP (“profile picture”) NFT collection.

Puma released a string of comic books in the 1970s that chronicled the adventures of a green cat named “Super PUMA.” The brand’s upcoming NFT collection will draw inspiration from Super PUMA comics and highlight its most historic sports moments over the last seven and a half decades. Puma envisions fans using NFTs from the new collection as their social media profile pictures, a popular trend across the Web3 community.

Puma’s new NFT collection comes one year after the brand registered its ENS domain, Puma.eth, to cement its Web3 focus even further.

“Puma’s growing Web3 community played an important role in the launch of this new project,” PUMA Chief Brand Officer Adam Petrick said in an official news release. “We listened to what our community wanted, and the Super PUMA PFP NFT is the result of that. It’s a great project to kick off our 75th anniversary as an expression of our brand mantra – Forever Faster – leaning on our history and heritage to push sport and culture forward through design and innovation.”

Selected collectibles from Puma’s upcoming NFT collection (Images via Puma)

Super PUMA first returned to the brand’s universe during New York Fashion Week 2022 after being last seen on a New York runway in 2017 for Rihanna’s Fenty show. Last year, the German brand hosted “Futuregrade,” an immersive runway show that leaned on digital innovations from the past, present, and future.

This new collection will feature 10,000 Super PUMA NFTs in total, with a portion set to be airdropped to Nitro Collection NFT holders. Puma’s Nitro NFT project gives holders access to futuristic and exclusive physical and digital sneaker drops.

The company will continue to use its Nitro project as a vehicle to release innovative footwear. Outside of the Nitro airdrop, 4,000 Super PUMA NFTs will be sold publicly. Another 2,000 NFTs will be allotted for Puma’s partnership with 10KTF, an online shop in the virtual city of “New Tokyo.”

Airdrops for Nitro holders will begin in late February, with the public sale to follow shortly after. The Super PUMA comic will continue to be integrated into different business units and products across Puma, a rep from the brand told Boardroom.

