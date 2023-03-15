From Drew Timme to Dariq Whitehead and beyond, learn more about the big Pringles NIL promotion coming to a store near you just in time for the NCAA Tournament.

Julius Pringles, the mustachioed man on the iconic Pringles potato chip can better known as Mr. P, is getting some company on the iconic brand’s packaging this month as part of a limited-edition March Madness name, image, and likeness campaign.

The Pringles March Mustache Collection will see Mr. P joined on cans this month by three men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament participants with some dope ‘staches, Gonzaga‘s Drew Timme, Duke‘s Dariq Whitehead, and Virginia‘s Ben Vander Plas, the company announced Wednesday. The collection honors four different types of mustaches: the Pringle, the horseshoe, the pencil, and the caterpillar. Flavors included in the campaign will be original, cheddar cheese, BBQ, and sour cream and onion.

“My mustache has always been part of my identity and it’s amazing to see the facial fuzz trend catch the attention of one of the most beloved ‘stache’d sporting brands,” Timme said. “I’m pumped to be featured on these new cans with some of my favorite ‘stached opponents. Game on, fellas.”

Ben Vander Plas Dariq Whitehead Drew Timme Images courtesy of Pringles

Starting Wednesday, March 15 and running through the day after the men’s national championship game on April 4, fans can enter to win the Pringles March Mustache Collection prize by showing off their NCAA Tournament-inspired ‘state by using the #PringlesMarchMustacheEntry hashtag on Instagram. Timme, Whitehead, and Vander Plas will also be interacting with fans throughout March Madness on their own IG accounts as they hope their teams play as well on the court as they maintain their own facial hair.

“Pringles has a deep bench of ingenious flavors and ‘staches of all flavors are having a moment on college basketball courts,” Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles’ US marketing lead, said. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the sensational players whose unique ‘stache flavor has bewitched the hearts of fans everywhere and give fans nationwide a chance to join in the ‘stache fun.”