Get the full rosters, top storylines, and latest betting odds for the 2022 Presidents Cup golf event, which runs from Sept. 22-25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 14th Presidents Cup commences from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina this week. After a break in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the biennial event comes to the southeast for the first time in its 25-year history. Captained by Davis Love III, the Americans face off against an international side (which notably excludes Europe) led by South African star Trevor Immelman.

When tee-off time arrives on Sept. 22, the United States will be looking to add yet another win to an already remarkable 11-1-1 record in the event. They have an impressive group of athletes on hand to help seal the deal, too.

Let’s check out the roster ready to hit the course on Thursday — and stay tuned for the FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds, too.

2022 Presidents Cup USA Roster

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Non-player captain: Davis Love III

Non-player assistant captains: Fred Couples, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker

This might be one of the most dominant USA teams in some time, arguably in tournament history. All 12 athletes rank in the Top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Experience also works in their favor — with four Presidents Cup appearances to his name before age 30, Jordan Spieth enters the competition as the most experienced golfer on the active USA roster, followed by 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas with three. Quail Hollow should feel like a homecoming of sorts for Thomas, as the 29-year-old hoisted his first of his two PGA Championship trophies to date there in 2017.

Perhaps the best addition to the team is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off the most formidable campaign of his career. The 26-year-old picked up his first four PGA Tour victories last season, including the coveted green jacket at this year’s Masters. As the current world No. 1 and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, expect the Texan to play more of a background role while also using select opportunities to make a strong impact in his first Presidents Cup showing.

So, how about their opponents?

2022 Presidents Cup International Roster

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Corey Conners

Cameron Davis

Im Sung-jae

Kim Joo-hyung

Kim Si-woo

Lee Kyoung-hoon

Hideki Matsuyama

Sebastián Muñoz

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Adam Scott

Non-player captain: Trevor Immelman

Non-player assistant captains: KJ Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas, Mike Weir

Perhaps the biggest storyline regarding the international team? The lack of elite-level players teeing up in the Queen City. Yes, former Masters champs Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott are on hand, but several athletes who opted to join the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series are ineligible to play in the Presidents Cup — that presents a real disadvantage for Immelman.

Key names unable to participate in Charlotte include Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), and world No. 3 Cameron Smith (Australia).

In their place arrive eight rookies, a record five Asian participants, and the tournament’s foremost veteran in Scott, whose nine Presidents Cup appearances are as many as the entire USA team combined.

Nevertheless, its sole defeat coming in Australia in 1998, expect the reigning American champions to begin their pursuit for another notch to the win column when coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the GOLF Channel and Peacock.

2022 Presidents Cup Odds

Odds figures via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds to win outright (3-way)

USA: -700

International: +750

Draw: +2000

Odds to win outright (draw = no bet)

USA: -1200

International: +750

Odds to win Day 1

USA: -195

International: +250

Draw: +600