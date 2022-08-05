Powered by numberFire and FanDuel

Which matches offer Premier League betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook this week?

Let’s see where we can zero in.

Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see the most updated numbers.

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle to Win (-160)

Newcastle had a mediocre season last year, going 13W-10D-15L and finishing in 11th place in the table. However, the Magpies finished the season strong with a 12-1-5 record in their final 18 matches.

They will look to build on this momentum and put together a more complete season this year, and they start off with a favorable matchup at home against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham gained promotion via the playoff, as they finished 4th in the Championship last season. Forest are listed at +110 to get relegated this season, tying them with Fulham for the second-best odds.

The expectation is clearly for Forest to be a bottom-tier team, and Newcastle should expect to earn the full three points in their season opener.

Leeds vs. Wolves

Leeds to Win (+130)

Wolverhampton Wanderers finished seven spots ahead of Leeds in the table last season, but Leeds actually finished ahead in xGD (expected goal difference) at -23.0 compared to -24.4 for Wolves. Both teams were towards the bottom of the league in xGD, with Wolves in 18th and Leeds in 17th, indicating that Wolves may have overachieved last season.

Additionally, Wolves did not add much to their roster this offseason, with their main acquisition being Nathan Collins from Burnley, who only appeared in one league game last season. Leeds, on the other hand, added Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, and USMNT players Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, all of whom could feature in the starting lineup for the opening game.

Leeds and Wolves were about even last season in terms of expected goal difference, and Leeds have the advantage of home field and a more active offseason. They should have a good chance to pull off the win in this game.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Aston Villa to Win (+100)

Bournemouth are newly promoted from the Championship last season, but they are widely expected to be the worst team in the league. FanDuel odds have Bournemouth at -210 to be relegated, well ahead of the next-highest odds of Nottingham Forrest and Fulham (+110). Bournemouth also have the longest odds to win the EPL title at +100000!

Aston Villa are not a great team, as they went 13-6-19 last season. However, Villa did have success against the bottom-five teams, going 6-2-2 in those matches. Bournemouth certainly figures to finish bottom-five based on preseason expectations.

Seven of Villa’s 13 wins came away from home last season, so playing on the road should not be a major barrier. Villa are the better team, and they should win here.

— Tom Sokol