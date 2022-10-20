Pepsi Music Lab Returns to Showcase Emerging Artists

The 12 chosen performers for the 2022-23 edition of the Pepsi Music Lab program will receive coaching in all things digital marketing, brand development, media training, and more.

Pepsi is continuing its commitment to finding the next music superstar. On Thursday, the global beverage giant announced the 2022-23 edition of the Pepsi Music Lab, an annual academy program aimed at nurturing and developing a new generation of artists and performers.

Through Pepsi Music Lab, the brand intends to champion career growth and success and provide budding musicians with new performance opportunities, mentorship, brand-building seminars, content capture training, radio amplification, and more.

“Pepsi is a brand that has a proven global track record for minting music superstars and shaping some of the most iconic moments in music and pop culture. Now, we are excited to shine a spotlight on the next generation of artists with our new Pepsi Music Lab platform” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “By removing barriers within the music industry, we can provide these talented artists with the resources, knowledge, exposure, and connections to help accelerate their growth as musicians and further enable their success – it will truly make a positive impact on the futures of the artists we believe will push the industry forward.”

Introducing the new Pepsi Music Lab, an annual academy committed to shining a spotlight on the next generation of superstars by removing industry barriers. Check out the talented #PepsiMusicLab Class of 2022-2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qg0DZGxgKr — Pepsi (@pepsi) October 20, 2022

Booking gigs, television appearances, movies, and other front-facing exposure is key to the performer’s success, so Pepsi tapped UnitedMasters, the operating platform for independent creators founded by Steve Stoute, to help identify accomplished and dedicated entertainers from all genres, styles, and regions across the country selected for this Pepsi Music Lab.

The 12 aspiring entertainers that make up the Class of 2022-23 class are AKINYEMI, Amira, Brian V., Cain Lofton, GODBY, Kbthesinger, Lexie Hayden, Lynnea M, NOHEMY, Oompa, SERGIO, and Tarik. If some of the names sound familiar, it’s because five of them were contestants on the MTV competition series Becoming A Popstar, which the network co-produced alongside Pepsi and TikTok.

The winner of the series, Samy Hawk, will also join the Pepsi Music Lab and receive ongoing career opportunities like brand partnership work and live shows.

The program begins with a two-day boot camp from Oct. 25-27 in New York where the artists will meet with industry experts like choreographer Laurieann Gibson, marketing expert LaRussell, Roc Nation exec Lenny S, and video content mastermind Director X.

