Paris Hilton is celebrating Valentine’s Day in The Sandbox by launching a virtual dating experience called Parisland.

The digital dating show combines a gaming experience with an interactive reality TV show. Parisland is supposed to be strictly for fun and gaming purposes — NOT meant to be taken too seriously — though real connections will be welcomed and celebrated.

Launched on The Sandbox on Monday, Hilton will host and guide players through an in-game dating experience. Players get a chance to connect with five potential romantic partners and will work together on various tasks, including wedding ring selection, choosing outfits for each other, and uncovering secrets ahead of their virtual wedding days.

Get ready to party on the beach, pick up cute collectibles and explore my newest tropical Parisland metaverse! 💖



I'm launching a new experience in @TheSandboxGame on February 13th 👇🌴https://t.co/roREhkM4LF pic.twitter.com/cdSY5OEC2o — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) February 9, 2023

Parisland is live on The Sandbox from Feb. 13 to March 13. Couples who connect at the end can enjoy a DJ set curated by Hilton herself.

“I can’t think of a better way to light up the winter months than a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway to Paris Hilton’s tropical island in the metaverse,” The Sandbox Co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget said in a release. “Parisland offers a dazzling escape to sunny beaches, lighthearted romance, and genuine emotion as you discover and woo your romantic partner and celebrate with a destination wedding.”

Hilton is spearheading the Parisland experience through her global media brand and IP company, 11:11 Media.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate another holiday in the metaverse, this time in The Sandbox with a mission to help people find love,” Cynthia Miller, who leads Web3 and metaverse strategy at 11:11 Media, said in a statement. “This marks yet another defining moment for Paris and 11:11 Media as we continue to develop innovative, interactive experiences for next-gen audiences to connect with brands, celebrities, and each other.”