How will the rising Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett fair against Jared “Flash” Gordon at UFC 282? Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook assess the odds.

If Paddy Pimblett wants to live up to his self-proclaimed fame of being one of the four biggest draws in the UFC, then he’ll have to handle business against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to familiar grounds this Saturday at the state-of-the-art T-Mobile Arena in the lively city of Las Vegas.

Pimblett and Gordon will perform under co-main event duties, but their approach to second-in-command billing on the marquee couldn’t be further apart. As previously stated, Paddy’s star power shines inside or outside the cage. Fans worldwide travel to experience Paddy, decked out in his trademark orange shorts and blonde mop-top wigs reminiscent of The Beatles. Maybe the fashion is a Liverpool staple, but the bold confidence that Pimblett exemplifies is far from the psychedelic zen vibes of Abbey Road.

Riding a five-fight win streak, The Baddy’s aggressive style has proven to be rewarding in the win column, with fans as one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport. However, the megastar is yet to get a win over a notable opponent to earn a spot in the lightweight rankings.

That could all change with a win over a laid-back opponent in Gordon.

The Queen’s native never cared about the bright lights or the fame that comes with it. Especially after making it through well-documented gloaming perils of drug addiction early in his career. Yet, instead of running from his past, “Flash” uses his experiences as a teachable moment for anyone struggling in the world he once lived in.

Because of his dark past, “Flash” Gordon conveys a rudimentary MMA style that highlights mastering the basics, limiting mistakes, and applying pressure, making it a hard night at the office for any lightweight on the roster. After defeating Leonardo Santos at UFC 278 just four months ago, the Pimblett matchup will be the toughest to date for each competitor. Whoever wins the matchup will have a chance to stamp themselves as a legitimate contender and fan-favorite mainstay in the division.

With that in mind, let’s look at the odds and major prop bets for Saturday’s Pimblett vs. Gordon co-main event lightweight clash at UFC 282, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook. Plus, a big fight prediction.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon Fight Info

UFC 282 — Co-Main Event Lightweight Bout

Paddy Pimblett (19-3-0, 6 KOs, 9 Submissions)

vs.

Jared Gordon (19-5-0 6 KOs, 2 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Fight Time: The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Coverage: ESPN+

Pimblett vs. Gordon Odds to Win

All UFC 282 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Paddy Pimblett: -250

Jared Gordon: +190

UFC 282 Gordon vs. Pimblett Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Pimblett by:

KO/TKO: +340

Points: +270

Submission: +230

Gordon: by:

KO/TKO: +650

Points: +500

Submission: +1300

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: +152

No: -250

Over/Under Total Rounds

OVER 2.5: +108

UNDER 2.5: -138

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon Prediction

UFC 282 prediction percentages courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Paddy Pimblett (87%)

Paddy Pimblett (87%) Projected method of victory: Submission (62%)

Styles make fights, and Gordon possesses the class to make this fight against Paddy a living nightmare. Pimblett likes to explode forward from the first bell ring and attack in furries, making himself very hittable. However, he usually weathers the storm of those strikes to eventually get fighters to the ground, where he can initiate his trademark chain grappling.

Gordon likes to apply forward pressure and test the wrestling of his opponents with his own. He’ll likely find himself in grappling scrambles with Paddy in this fight unless he can hand a heavy shot on his often exposed chin.

Fans believe that Paddy the Baddy will reign victorious via submission. Pimblett will finish the job on the ground in the late rounds with ground and pound.

Pimblett vs. Gordon Prediction: Pimblett by KO/TKO (+340)

UFC 282 Betting Trends & Stats