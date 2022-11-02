About Boardroom

Sports November 2, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Overtime Elite Signs Exclusive Amazon Prime Video Streaming Deal

20 games from Overtime’s innovative basketball competition will stream on Prime Video this season, with the first arriving Friday, Nov. 4.

Amazon and Overtime signed a three-year deal to exclusively live-stream 20 Overtime Elite games per season on Prime Video, the companies announced Tuesday. Prime Video is OTE’s first global media rights partner, with the first broadcast as part of this partnership streaming Friday, Nov. 4. Additionally, the Amazon-owned platform will exclusively stream a season-long unscripted series set to debut in mid-2023.

During the summer, Amazon was part of Overtime’s Series D funding round.

“This collaboration with Prime Video is an exciting move for Overtime Elite, affording us the opportunity to reach even more sports fans.” Dan Porter, Overtime’s co-founder and CEO, said on the occasion. “Prime Video have separated themselves as the premier live sports streaming service, and we are thrilled to showcase Overtime Elite and our fan-first approach in front of Amazon’s global audience.”

The 20 OTE games will be streamed on Friday and Saturday nights from the OTE Arena in Atlanta. The on-air broadcast team will also feature sports and gaming-focused social media group AMP. Late on in the season in 2023, Amazon Music will curate musical performances for select OTE broadcasts from what a release called the hottest artists in the industry.

“Like Overtime, we hold a mutual commitment to serving the next generation of sports fans, and we are proud to join Overtime on their journey as the league continues to see tremendous growth,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Sports Video, said of the news.

Check the full list of OTE’s 20 games coming to Prime Video this season below.

Overtime Elite Amazon Prime Video Schedule 2022-23

  • Friday, Nov. 4, 2022: Falcons @ City Reapers
  • Friday, Nov. 11, 2022: Rams @ City Reapers
  • Friday, Nov. 18, 2022: YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers
  • Friday, Dec. 2, 2022: YNG Dreamerz @ Cold Hearts
  • Friday, Dec. 9, 2022: City Reapers @ Cold Hearts
  • Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Bruins @ City Reapers
  • Friday, Dec. 16, 2022: Bruins @ City Reapers
  • Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022: Falcons @ City Reapers
  • Friday, Jan. 6, 2023: City Reapers @ YNG Dreamerz
  • Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cold Hearts @ City Reapers
  • Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023: Falcons @ Cold Hearts
  • Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers
  • Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Cold Hearts @ YNG Dreamerz
  • Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: City Reapers @ Cold Hearts
  • Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023: Rams @ Cold Hearts
  • Friday, Feb. 17, 2023: PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G1
  • Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023: PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G2
  • Friday, Feb. 24, 2023: SEMIS: 1 V 4 G2
  • Friday, March 3, 2023: FINALS: Game 1
  • Saturday, March 4, 2023: FINALS: Game 2

