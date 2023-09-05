Learn about the all-new Prime Video streaming series and how it documents the hardwood ascent of incoming NBA Rookies Amen and Ausar Thompson.

By now, you probably know the names Amen and Ausar Thompson. The Oakland-born twins rose to prominence while playing for innovative pro basketball program Overtime Elite and were the respective No. 4 (Houston Rockets) and No. 5 (Detroit Pistons) picks in the 2023 NBA Draft this summer. However, as they still await their debuts in the Association, you might not know much about their games or how exactly they got to where they are now.

That’s about to change thanks to a new streaming docuseries from Amazon Prime Video.

One Shot: Overtime Elite debuted on Tuesday, Sept. 5 as a character-driven series focused on telling the stories about the teenage athletes who make OTE what it is. The behind-the-scenes look will show fans exactly what players like the Thompson twins experience as they disrupt the traditional path to the NBA playing in a still relatively new professional league purpose-built for elite prospects.

NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Penny Hardaway all gush about the Thompsons’ games and their future in the above clip, which is complete with some highlight reel plays from the twins themselves.

Click here to learn more about One Shot: Overtime Elite and find out how to stream the series today.