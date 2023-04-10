About Boardroom

Film & TV April 10, 2023
ALLBLK Greenlights Dramedy Series ‘Involved’ Inspired by R&B Star Omarion’s Life

Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb
The “Ice Box” singer and former member of B2K will wear multiple hats as co-creator, star, and executive producer of the new series.

R&B veteran Omarion is getting a television show based on his life.

As Deadline exclusively reported Monday, AMC Networks streaming platform ALLBLK has greenlit a new scripted dramedy series Involved. The former B2K member and Grammy Award nominee is lending his talents as the star, co-creator, and executive producer.

As Peter White writes, Involved chronicles the life of OB Sharp, “who has been a boyband superstar since childhood. Now on the verge of a worldwide tour, he secretly wants to leave the group to be a more present dad and have a better co-parenting relationship with his child’s mother, who lives in his guesthouse with her new boyfriend.”

No additional names have been linked to a project yet. In fact, Deadline notes that a national casting call for the series co-lead role of Shayla Williams is scheduled to take place at the 27th Annual American Black Film Festival between June 14 and 18 in Miami Beach.

“Just like multi-hyphenated entertainers Jamie Foxx, Martin Lawrence, and Will Smith who all have influenced and inspired me and a whole culture, Involved is intended to inspire, shift and impact the culture of American society’s thinking and understanding of special family dynamics. There is no better way for us to learn about and observe these cultural diversities than through the medium of entertainment,” Omarion said of the series.

Perhaps this story is art imitating life. The 38-year-old shares two children with entrepreneur and media personality Apryl Jones. The two were romantically involved from 2013 until 2016. Jones is currently dating actor Taye Diggs, and Omarion recently opened up about his first interaction with him.

“I Just met him for the first time and he seems like a cool dude,” the Inglewood-born entertainer said on “Sway in the Morning” on SiriusXM radio. “He has kids of his own and he’s an older man, so I only expect good things from him.”

Tommy Morgan Jr., Kevin G. Boyd, and Deji LaRay are also credited as co-creators of the series, with Boyd writing the pilot set to be directed by Bentley Kyle Evans. Boyd and Evans, both veterans of The Jamie Foxx Show, are pulling double duty as co-showrunners; joining Omarion as executive producers are Michelle Le Fleur, ALLBLK General Manager Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production Nikki Love.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.