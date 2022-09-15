Just Dance, GoldenEye 007, and a Breath of the Wild sequel are among the more than 20 games the company has slated to release on its Switch handheld through 2023.

Disney wasn’t the only entertainment brand to announce its gaming roadmap this week. Nintendo shared its gaming slate, too — and there are more than a few major crowd-pleasers in store for superfans around the world.

Nintendo Direct 2022, the video game developer’s showcase that details its upcoming content and gaming announcements, debuted trailers Tuesday for more than 20 games set to release over the next year. The 40-minute presentation primarily focused on Nintendo Switch launches and drew more than four million streaming viewers.

You can check out the full Nintendo Direct 2022 showcase here. While there were many announcements, here is a roundup of the biggest games announced at the virtual event.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Well, this particular gaming announcement stole the whole show.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to sequel to instant classic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. The game’s predecessor was released in March 2017 alongside the Switch’s debut (as well as the Wii U console), so it’s safe to say fans are eager for the next Zelda installment that was initially pushed back.

Resident Evil Village Cloud

The cloud edition of Resident Evil Village will release on Switch on Oct. 28. Later this year, Nintendo will also release cloud versions of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star will hit Nintendo Switch in March 2023. The game based on the Japanese comic series features battle and exercise modes, as well as boxing drills with Fist of the North Star characters.

Just Dance 2023

The Just Dance 2023 edition will release on the Switch on Nov. 22. Players will be able to tap into 3D immersive effects, new modes, and new song drops year-round.

GoldenEye 007

After years of licensing and rights issues, the remastered edition of Nintendo 64 classic FPS GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox soon for the first time. The updated version of the 1997 N64 smash hit is bringing back classic features, including cheat mode, split-screen multiplayer capabilities, and the original single-player campaign — but notably adds online play.