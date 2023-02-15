Learn about Nike’s latest BCC grant recipients for 2023, including BUILD, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and the Fearless Foundation.

On Wednesday, Nike announced an $8.9 million investment into 53 national and local nonprofit organizations focused on social justice, economic empowerment, and education innovation. The announcement is a continuation of Nike’s Black Community Commitment, an initiative that began in June 2020 after the murder of George Floyd; since then, Nike has committed $40 million over four years, with Michael Jordan and his namesake Jordan Brand committing $100 million over 10 years.

The investment adds three new national partners, a renewal of seven national grantees, and 43 new or renewed partners in cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Memphis. The seven national grantees that were renewed received $5.75 million whereas the city grantees received $2.4 million. The new national partners are BUILD, Fearless Foundation, and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.

In total, the trio of nonprofits will receive grants of $750,000 each.

“As a proud recipient of Nike’s Black Community Commitment grant, we are dedicated to empowering Black communities and advancing our shared goals of equity and justice,” said Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable in a release. “Our organization’s mission to promote Black civic engagement and racial, economic, and social justice is anchored in building values-driven coalitions centered on women and youth empowerment, leadership development, health & wellness, education, and global empowerment. When our community has a seat at the table, it benefits everyone in the nation.”

In its news release, Nike explained how these 53 organizations fit within BCC’s established pillars:

“Every day I am inspired by my teammates here at Nike who recognize the importance of the work we are doing,” Karol Collymore, Nike senior director of inclusive community for social & community impact. “I’m also inspired by the various organizations we partner with who are on the ground, in our communities, committed to creating change and combatting the inequities we all face daily.”