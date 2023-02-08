Learn more about the Swoosh’s plans to use this February to amplify its year-round commitment to spreading wellness and empowering Black communities.

Kevin Durant puts it simply: “We aren’t as big as we think we are. I am just one of eight billion people.”

The Brooklyn Nets forward and future Hall of Famer is one of basketball’s most accomplished stars and one of Nike’s foremost signature athletes worldwide. But to hear him tell it in Nike’s new campaign afor Black History Month 2023, he’s but one member of a broader, bustling community, and it’s his duty to continue to honor the village it took to raise him up to the rarest of heights, whether through his decorated exploits on the NBA court or through his philanthropic work with his charity foundation.

“Basketball has given me a view of the world. When I get up, I think of how I can be of service on and off the court. My wellbeing is about raising my consciousness, being present, and serving my community,” he says in the 60-second video. “I open myself up to being there for other people. That’s why the Durant Family Foundation exists.”

In that spirit, this year’s Nike Black History Month pledge is to use February to elevate and build on the company’s year-round commitment to investing in wellness in all its forms across Black communities near and far.

To accomplish its goal, Nike’s campaign will celebrate the accomplishments of Black athletes and highlight the people and the efforts that advanced the cause of community wellness — both physical and mental — every day.

That includes KD, who has consistently acknowledged his role as just one man in the bigger picture of consciousness, progress, and justice, but also one with an essential voice that has the power to lift up others along their own journeys.

“Every day I try to do what I can to represent where I come from and where my people come from. I have that “each one teach one” mentality. It’s on us to continue to push the game forward, push the sport forward, just push society forward,” he said. “I got to this point with a tribe, with a whole group, a whole village, so it’s on me to bring as many people as I can with me. We’ve always created something out of nothing. Our history is rooted in the struggle, so we can appreciate where we go from here.”

To learn more about Nike's plans for Black History Month and beyond, visit nike.com/BHM.

