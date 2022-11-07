Nike Announces Air Jordan 1 Chicago ‘Lost and Found’ Purchase Details

The shoe is loaded with vintage details and will be available to purchase on the SNKRS app on Nov. 19.

Your past Ls on the SNKRS app may soon be your gain for one of the hottest sneaker drops of the year. The highly coveted Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found,” an updated iteration of the original “Chicago” colorway that debuted in 1985, is launching on Nike’s SNKRS platform on Nov. 19.

However, The Swoosh is allowing a select few to cop the shoes on Nov. 8 through its “exclusive access” method. Eligible customers will receive a notification indicating they can shop for the sneakers ahead of the scheduled drop date.

This particular method isn’t new to the brand. But Nike is making a peace offering to buyers who’ve taken at least 20 Ls on the app’s Air Jordan 1 releases.

“Exclusive Access will provide some of our most dedicated SNKRS Members the opportunity to purchase the Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago,'” official launch details read.

The shoe will don a similar silhouette to the pair that debuted 37 years ago. This version, however, will feature distressed detailing on the upper and midsole. Additional features include a white leather upper and white nylon tongue. Black coloring appears on the swoosh and ankle collar. The tongue tag appears in red with white Nike lettering and a white midsole. To complete the look, it’ll maintain the red outsole. The weathered packing includes an old, hand-written receipt with tissue that reflects retail advertisements of the mid-1980s.

This action is one of many initiatives Nike has done to make the sneaker acquisition process fair. In October, the company cracked down on unethical resell practices with an updated protocol that forbids unusual orders “placed with automated ordering software or technology.” The revised terms also include an added cost for restocking, refusing refunds, or suspending suspicious accounts they believe could be obtaining sneakers and clothing with intention of reselling them at a higher value.

