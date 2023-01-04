The new project will help advertising and marketing clients gain second-by-second insights into the success of their media buys across multiple platforms.

The very nature of how we engage with media across any number of platforms is fundamentally changing before our eyes. Naturally, the company that’s been synonymous with tracking audience engagement for the better part of a century aims to evolve just the same.

Right on cue, Nielsen announced Wednesday that its latest project, Nielsen ONE Ads, will launch on Jan. 11 to fine-tune TV and streaming ad campaigns in each phase from start to finish.

Yes, this is a lot of tech-speak. Quite simply, what Nielsen ONE Ads actually does is provide by-the-second, highly detailed viewership data to advertising and marketing clients across several distinct platforms, from traditional television and smart TV- and attached device-based streaming to all manner of mobile viewing.

The new tool intends to be a powerful one for key players (and those hoping to become key players) in the sprawling, 24/7 advertising marketplace to gain vital insights regarding both the success of their own campaigns and the trend-line of the broader industry itself.

Curiously enough, the news comes just one day after media behemoth Warner Bros. Discovery announced an audience analytics partnership with Nielsen rival VideoAmp.

As Karthik Rao, Nielsen’s Chief Executive Officer for Audience Measurement, said on the occasion:

“Audiences today control what they watch, when they watch, and how they watch it. As the media landscape becomes more varied and complicated, Nielsen is committed to working with the industry to bring clarity and simplicity to media buying and selling through Nielsen ONE. By combining the scale of big data and granular insights from our people-based panel, Nielsen ONE provides comprehensive, representative measurement of ads and content for our clients to transact with confidence.”

It took just a few days for 2023 to remind us anew that the currency by which we measure and reckon with who’s watching what — as well as when, where, and how — is constantly evolving. Consider this latest news to be a solid signal that Nielsen isn’t the least bit interested in living in a bygone era marked by tracking TV ratings with those funny little boxes lounging atop specially selected families’ hulking, rabbit-eared CRTs.

Read More: