This week’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 8liens, Moonbirds, and more.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 181,000 buyers spent more than $156 million on NFTs in the past seven days. That’s up 13% compared to the previous seven days, with projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks ringing up the highest sales.

Here are some percent changes in non-fungible token sales and blockchain volume, per CryptoSlam:

Ethereum sales are up 17% ($128.4 million).

8liens, a genderless NFT collection, was the eighth highest selling project this week with $5.5 million in sales.

Solana sales are down 23% ($10.7 million).

Crypto fan token sales are down a whopping 58%, bringing in $694 million in the past week.

All of the top 10 NFT projects are trading in the green, aside from BAYC.

BAYC is still on top of CryptoSlam’s figures, but the project’s sales fell 11% ($9.7 million). CryptoPunks wasn’t too far behind with $9.6 million, showing a 39% rise in sales as of Aug. 12. Sorare sales are up 14%, and Moonbirds saw a 111% jump in sales this week. Both projects rang in $9.5 million and $6.9 million, respectively.

More NFT and crypto news from the week of August 5 to 12:

The First Mint noted that the NFT industry is on pace to experience an 84% decline in sales on OpenSea this month compared to August last year. The market hit $3.4 billion in sales in August 2021; sales have only hit a little over $522 million this month.

Tiffany’s 250-piece NFT project that includes CryptoPunk medallions sold out in almost 20 minutes and rang in $12.5 million.

Artists supporting artists: The Weeknd spent $70,000 on 47 FVCKRENDER NFTs.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

Mutant Ape #30005 sold for $3.9 million (2,300 ETH) in a private sale on Aug. 9.

Mega Mutant #30005 has reportedly sold for 2300 ETH ($3.9M) 👀 pic.twitter.com/TjHchX52yr — nft now 💭 (@nftnow) August 10, 2022

Bored Ape #5491 sold for $280, 815 (150 WETH) on Aug. 10.

Moonbird #9778 sold for $30,785 (18.30 ETH) on Aug. 7.

Moonbird #9778 for 18.30 ETH ($30,785)



Welcome to the flock 0x9ccf3… 🌙🦉https://t.co/SAqcPMGDvD pic.twitter.com/NV8Z1bsM6y — Moonbirds (Bot) (@moonbirds_bot) August 7, 2022

8liens #5107 sold for $3,851 (2 ETH) on Aug. 12.

Punk #608 sold for $313,740 (165 ETH) on Aug. 11.

See you next week with more notable NFT sales and milestones.