This week’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 8liens, Moonbirds, and more.
CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 181,000 buyers spent more than $156 million on NFTs in the past seven days. That’s up 13% compared to the previous seven days, with projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks ringing up the highest sales.
Here are some percent changes in non-fungible token sales and blockchain volume, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum sales are up 17% ($128.4 million).
- 8liens, a genderless NFT collection, was the eighth highest selling project this week with $5.5 million in sales.
- Solana sales are down 23% ($10.7 million).
- Crypto fan token sales are down a whopping 58%, bringing in $694 million in the past week.
- All of the top 10 NFT projects are trading in the green, aside from BAYC.
BAYC is still on top of CryptoSlam’s figures, but the project’s sales fell 11% ($9.7 million). CryptoPunks wasn’t too far behind with $9.6 million, showing a 39% rise in sales as of Aug. 12. Sorare sales are up 14%, and Moonbirds saw a 111% jump in sales this week. Both projects rang in $9.5 million and $6.9 million, respectively.
More NFT and crypto news from the week of August 5 to 12:
- The First Mint noted that the NFT industry is on pace to experience an 84% decline in sales on OpenSea this month compared to August last year. The market hit $3.4 billion in sales in August 2021; sales have only hit a little over $522 million this month.
- Tiffany’s 250-piece NFT project that includes CryptoPunk medallions sold out in almost 20 minutes and rang in $12.5 million.
- Artists supporting artists: The Weeknd spent $70,000 on 47 FVCKRENDER NFTs.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
Mutant Ape #30005 sold for $3.9 million (2,300 ETH) in a private sale on Aug. 9.
Bored Ape #5491 sold for $280, 815 (150 WETH) on Aug. 10.
Moonbird #9778 sold for $30,785 (18.30 ETH) on Aug. 7.
8liens #5107 sold for $3,851 (2 ETH) on Aug. 12.
Punk #608 sold for $313,740 (165 ETH) on Aug. 11.
See you next week with more notable NFT sales and milestones.