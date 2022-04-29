NFT Sales Roundup: The SandBox Drops $1M on a MoonBird

This week’s roundup also includes big NFT sales coming out of Bored Ape Yacht Club, Clone X, MeeBits, and more.

Popular NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits still top the rankings in weekly sales, but some new players are looking to take over the game.

MoonBirds has been the biggest buzz in the NFT community since the project from PROOF Collective dropped on April 16. The collection includes 10,000 pixelated birds with quirky features. Moonbirds’ floor price on OpenSea is 32 ETH, or roughly $90,000. While selling a MoonBird for a quick profit might look appealing right now, holders should think hard about that because the longer a person holds a MoonBird, the more perks they get.

Looking at the overall NFT market in the past seven days, NonFungible reports that there have been about 31,000 NFT transactions, which includes sales, mints, and transfers. CryptoSlam’s NFT data shows that MAYC has attracted the most in sales over the past week, bringing in $93.2 million as of April 29. BAYC and MoonBirds topped the list, bringing in $83.4 million and $81.2 million in sales, respectively.

By the way, we published our first NFT Sales Roundup on April 15, which details Boardroom’s methodology for these stories.

More NFT sales data from the week of April 22 to April 29:

VeeFriends is on the rise with $41.6 million in sales, which landed it in CryptoSlam’s top five.

With a floor price of 1.79 ETH (about $5,000) on OpenSea, Akutars’ trade volume has reached $25 million on the marketplace.

Okay Bears, a Solano-based NFT project, launched on April 26 and attracted $18 million in sales. The collection of 10,000 NFTs had a mint price of 1.5 SOL, which is only about $145 per NFT.

Here are 10 top NFT sales from the past seven days.

The Sandbox purchased MoonBird #2642 for $1,037,123.50 (350 ETH) on April 23.

This rare NFT originally sold for about $8,000 (2.5 ETH) on April 16.

👋 GM to MoonBird #2642 🦉



We got this rare @moonbirds_xyz NFT for 350 ETH and will showcase it alongside 100s of NFTs, adding Utility in @TheSandboxGame open Metaverse; growing the NFT culture as it will become part of our 500+ NFTs collection with BAYC #3749 & WOW #6025 😍 pic.twitter.com/jb4KwYK2Hh — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) April 23, 2022

Okay Bear #4886 sold for $47, 500 (500 SOL) on April 29.

Mutant Ape #15589 sold for $219,888.45 (77.77 ETH) on April 25.

Mutant #15589 was purchased for 77.77 ETH

https://t.co/e3jMmggfub — mutantapebot (@mutantapebot_) April 25, 2022

Akutar #51 sold for $28,274.20 (10 ETH) on April 29.

Keynote Koala from VeeFriends sold for $167,849.60 (58.3244 ETH) on April 25.

Meebit #19854 sold for $225,556 (80 ETH) on April 26.

Meebit 19854 bought on @OpenSea for 80Ξ by 0x65eb95C5 from 0x54B17417. https://t.co/L3wpKyPfO3 pic.twitter.com/2fUEoRKOm1 — The Meebot (@themeebot) April 27, 2022

Bored Ape #9371 sold for $507,501 (180 ETH) on April 26.

Bored Ape #1835 was purchased for 180.0 ETH

https://t.co/dslJMcGTA8 — boredapebot (@boredapebot) April 25, 2022

CloneX #18520 sold for $281,945 (100 ETH) on April 26.

CloneX #18520 was purchased for 100 ETH https://t.co/Gx27ZhE9QW pic.twitter.com/Lu95TRE2GK — RTFKT CLONE X BOT (@clonexbot) April 26, 2022

Azuki #4456 sold for $99,027.69 (34.5 ETH) on April 26.

CryptoPunk #6459 sold for $632,947.52 (225 ETH) on April 26.

Keep it locked on Boardroom for more news from the worlds of NFTs, Web3, and the metaverse.

See you next week.