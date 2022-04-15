The inaugural edition of Boardroom’s newest weekly feature includes Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, SoRare, and more.

With thousands of NFT transactions happening every day, it may be hard to keep up with the market.

There are plenty of ways to track NFT sales out there. If you want to do it the old-fashioned way, you can find specific NFTs on marketplaces like OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, and Rarible. For each, you can see who owns it, how much it was sold or minted for, and how many purchases or transfers have been made. You can also check overall sale data on each marketplace. There are market trackers like these published by NonFungible, Larva Labs, and CryptoSlam. Some bot accounts tweet out every single NFT sale for select collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, the collection’s Mutant Apes, and CryptoPunks, too.

To make it a little easier to keep up with the industry, Boardroom will be dropping a weekly roundup of top NFT sales, providing updates on the NFT market, and highlighting any high-level NFT purchases.

NonFungible reports that there have been about 27,000 NFT transactions in the past seven days, which includes sales, mints, and transfers. CryptoSlam’s NFT data shows that BAYC has attracted $25.4 million in sales as of April 14, which is at the top of the leader board this past week. Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Imposters Genesis didn’t trail too far behind, ringing in $25.2 million and $23.1 million in sales, respectively.

More NFT sales data from April 7 to 14:

SuperRare reports that artists on its platform have made $147 million, and the platform has managed $87 million in secondary sales.

Cool Cats ranks No. 10 for top sales in the past week, with the collection raking in $7,411,631 on 65 sales over one 24-hour period.

To kick this roundup off, here are top 10 NFT sales from the past seven days.

CryptoPunk #7756 sold for $3,233,244.03 (1,050 ETH) on April 13.

Life and Death, a 1-of-1 NFT on SuperRare, sold for $1,002,684 (310.0 ETH).

Bored Ape #5149 sold for $797,597.50 (245 ETH) on April 10. (Note: This NFT has been flagged for suspicious activity on OpenSea.)

CryptoPunk #3088 sold for $724,900 (220 ETH) on April 10.

Bored Ape #9138 sold for $506,817.48 (169 ETH) on April 12.

Very, Very, Very, Very, Lucky Black Cat from Veefriends sold for $218,812.94 (70.55 ETH) on April 13.

Mutant Ape #2605 sold for $196,252.55 (65 ETH) on April 11.

Mutant Ape #21067 sold for $135,867.15 (45 ETH) on April 13.

Woman #3279 from World of Women sold for $61,049.64 (20.22 ETH) on April 9.

Doodle #8666 sold for $51,506.03 (15.99 ETH) on April 7.