NFT Sales Roundup: New Report Says Market Will Hit $97.6B By 2028

This week’s roundup includes NFT sales from MeeBits, Otherdeeds, Sorare, and more.

Sales across the NFT market are not doing as well as they were two weeks ago.

Looking at the overall NFT market in the past seven days, CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 174,700 buyers spent more than $131 million on NFTs this week. That’s down 14% compared to the previous seven days, but projects such as NBA Top Shot, Otherdeed, Sorare and Moonrunners are selling in the green.

Here are some percent changes in NFT sales for a few projects, per CryptoSlam:

Bored Ape Yacht Club sales are down 17%, while Otherdeed is up 44%.

CryptoPunks sales are down 64%.

Sorare sales are up 89%.

Doodles sales are down 46%.

Moonbirds sales are down 2%.

CryptoSlam’s figures indicate that BAYC is still the hottest commodity, leading in total revenue over the past week. The project brought in $11.6 million, with Otherdeed trailing right behind with $9.4 million as of July 1. CryptoPunks and Sorare topped this week’s sales list, bringing in $8.1 million and $7 million, respectively.

More NFT news and data from the week of June 24 to July 1

A new report suggests that the NFT market could be worth $97.6 billion by 2028.

Some Bored Apes were delisted for a short period of time on OpenSea earlier this week. The project tweeted in an update that the error was on OpenSea’s behalf. This all happened in the midst of a lawsuit BAYC founders filed.

Rare CryptoPunk #5822, one of nine Alien Punks, was listed for $9.9 million after the current owner purchased it for $23.7 million, The Block reports.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

MeeBit #8787 sold for $19,794 (18.69 ETH) on June 27.

Otherdeed #7582 sold for $27,294 (25.99 ETH) on July 1.

Sorare’s Gareth Bale 2021-22 • Limited 88/1000 NFT sold for $127 (0.12 ETH) on June 25.

Punk #7971 sold for $442.491 (398.95 ETH) on June 29.

Mutant #2878 sold for $74,283 (69 ETH) on June 27.