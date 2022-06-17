NFT Sales Roundup: Another Rare Bored Ape Sold for $1M

This week’s roundup includes NFT sales from Moonbirds, CryptoPunks, a new project called Goblintown, and more.

The cryptocurrency market is still experiencing a major downturn, but there’s something lurking in the NFT waters as sales have picked up a bit this past week.

Looking at the overall NFT market in the past seven days, CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 185,000 buyers spent more than $195 million on NFTs this week. That’s down 25% compared to the previous seven days, but Bored Ape Yacht Club, MoonBirds, SoRare, and Doodles are selling in the green and gaining traction compared to the beginning of the month.

Here are some percent changes in NFT sales for a few projects, per CryptoSlam:

Moonbirds sales are up 200%.

Doodles sales are up 152%.

Bored Ape Yacht Club sales are up 34%.

CloneX sales are up 157%.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club sales are up 56%.

CryptoSlam’s figures indicate that BAYC is still dominating, leading in total revenue over the past week. The popular project brought in $25.1 million as of June 17. MAYC and CryptoPunks came in second and third this week, bringing in $11.9 million and $10.7 million, respectively. These sales numbers may seem low compared to the NFT market earlier this year, but aside from one project, the top 10 NFT collections are all selling in the green.

We also have an update on methodology: we’ll be regularly using crypto rates from this site to show how much the dollar amount of an NFT sale was on the day the transaction happened. This column is also going to be biweekly for now as Boardroom continues to follow the volatile market.

More NFT news and data from the week of June 10 to 17:

The new Goblintown NFT project is taking over the industry. The project’s first collection dropped on May 21, and it has brought in over $78 million in sales, CryptoSlam reports. The founders behind the project recently doxxed themselves to instill trust in their community.

NonFungible experienced an outage on June 10, resulting in data loss. The platform reports that it is still in the recovery process and informed users that current NFT sales information on its site may be out of date.

Earlier this week, BAYC’s floor dropped below $100,000 for the first time since August

This drop came on the same day Btok dished out $1.2M for a Bored Ape

Top NFT Sales of the Week

Bored Ape #2488 sold for $1 million (999.69 ETH) on June 16 via NFT Trader.

The seller confirmed the sale in a Twitter thread.

Golbintown #2849 sold for $6,599 (6 ETH) on June 15.

Moonbird #6862 sold for $18,620 (15 ETH) on June 17.