NFT Sales Roundup: CryptoPunk Sells For $493K

This week’s Boardroom NFT Sales Roundup includes DigiDaigaku, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and more.
NFT sales are down globally, and fan token sales are sliding despite the current, crowded spot in the professional sports calendar. CryptoSlam’s data show that over 169,500 buyers spent more than $82.6 million on NFTs in the past seven days, which is down 3.5% compared to the previous week. Overall, NFT action is down 23%, with roughly 817,300 transactions. Projects like Sorare, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and Gods Unchained brought in the most sales attention this week.
NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum and Solana sales are down 49% and 17%, respectively. The Ethereum blockchain attracted $60.1 million in sales, which is $50 million more than Solana.
- A new Ethereum-based NFT project called Noylings broke the top 10 in sales, bringing in $1.6 million after opening its mint on Oct. 13. The project features 7,777 clay-like characters that wear different shaped eyeglasses.
- Immutable and Polygon sales are up 1.5% and 16%, respectively.
- Fan token sales volume is down 15%, with the market bringing in $856.2 million. That number had previously hovered north of $1 billion.
- Bored Ape Yacht Club sales are down 20%, but the project still brought in more than $6 million from only 65 transactions.
Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:
- Sorare: $7.9 million (+60%)
- Bored Ape Yacht Club: $6.2 million (-20%)
- Azuki: $5.2 million (+161%)
- Gods Unchained: $5.2 million (+4%)
- CryptoPunks: $4 million (+59%)
More NFT and crypto news:
- Playing card company Bicycle purchased Bored Ape #1227 via MoonPay and will feature him on a new deck of cards. The 137-year-old brand is looking to partner with the Bored Ape community to leverage more IP.
- We’re inching closer to regularly seeing mortgages on the blockchain after a Tampa Bay area home was sold via an NFT for $631,790. This deal marked the first sale of a home on the blockchain.
- Mastercard is launching a program to act as a bridge for financial institutions looking to offer crypto trading.
- The ApeCoin DAO is stalling its NFT and ApeCoin staking offerings to launch a bug bounty program. The DAO plans to allocate $4.5 million to white hat hackers to uncover any holes in its growing crypto program.
- Blockchain gaming company Limit Break wrote a $6.5 million check to secure a Super Bowl advertising slot for its DigiDaigaku game.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
Punk #9476 sold for $493,309 (370 ETH) on Oct. 18.
DigiDaigaku #1632 sold for $256,970 (200 ETH) on Oct. 19.
Ringer #808 from Art Blocks sold for $205,232 (157 WETH) on Oct. 14.
Azuki #1582 sold for $199,350 (150 ETH) on Oct. 17.
Bored Ape #8477 sold for $156,598 (120.61 WETH) on Oct. 18.
Read More:
- NFL Week 7 Best Bets Primer: The Top Over/Unders, Spreads, Teasers & Props
- Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey Highlight 2022 Nike Rookie Signings
- NFT Sales Roundup: CryptoPunk Sells For $493K
- F1 Betting: 2022 US Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets
- Christian McCaffrey Contract & Salary Breakdown