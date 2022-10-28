SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on September 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Your curated list of wagers for Week 8 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

If not for our teaser bet being spoiled by the biggest upset of the season, we’d have been basking in the glory of a 4-0 Sunday for Week 7. Instead, it was a 3-1 showing, but those are still very nice, too!

With a lot of momentum heading into Week 8, let’s set our sights on an opportunistic oncoming NFL slate.

NFL Week 8 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Over/Under Bet of Week 8

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Over/Under: 41.5

Many, many people are disgruntled with second-year head coach Arthur Smith, be it Falcons fans or fantasy owners. His play-calling involving Kyle Pitts and rookie Drake London has simply been abysmal.

In a game that the Falcons trailed by double-digits for over 45 game minutes, the Falcons 2 “stud” pass catchers went:



London 1 target, 1 catch, 9 yards



Pitts 5 targets, 3 catches, 9 yards — Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) October 23, 2022

But at the same time, Atlanta hilariously comes into this NFC South affair with sole possession of first place in the division after the Bucs’ loss on Thursday Night Football. Therefore, Smith isn’t changing a thing. That’s good news for those seeking out an under when the Dirty Birds are in action — more games of the club’s far-and-away two best skill-position guys doing little to zilch.

It doesn’t help matters that Marcus Mariota is barely passing. Even with Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve, the Falcons are still electing to run the ball a heavy amount — 58.04 percent of the time, to be specific, which ranks them above all but one other NFL team. Across the last three games, they’re going to the ground a nifty 61.73 percent.

And this is with … Tyler Allegator? Sorry, that’s Tyler Allgeier taking the rock as the primary runner, while Caleb Huntley is getting considerable touches in addition. Mariota, of course, knows how to use his feet, too, but clearly, this entire equation is not constructed properly to plate points.

With that in mind, we’ll entrust a solid Panthers defense to take care of business just one week after shackling the great Tom Brady to what was tied for his second-lowest scoring output (three points) in the last 15 years. That’s a pretty notable achievement, wouldn’t you say?

Even funnier than Atlanta being at the top of the division is the fact that the Panthers — yes, the club that’s actively selling off its most important pieces — can leapfrog everyone with a win here coupled with a Saints loss to Las Vegas. They, too, have an offense that’s severely capped, especially after sending franchise tailback Christian McCaffrey off to San Francisco. And perhaps best of all when hoping for little activity on the scoreboard, Carolina is still sticking with P.J. Walker.

Yes, even with Baker Mayfield healthy enough to get back into the QB saddle, an NFL franchise is sticking with an XFL standout instead of a guy who was starring in commercials as recently as a season ago. OK, we’ll gladly accept that.

Walker did have himself a nice performance in last week’s shocking upset triumph — a career-best showing, actually — but again, he’s P.J. Walker; someone who had never posted a passer rating higher than 80.0 in a game prior to this season. And even after last week, he still has twice as many interceptions than touchdowns for his career. Wait, what?!

And yet the Panthers were tricked enough to roll with him at least one more bout rather than, you know, the quarterback they traded for that was supposed to lead them for years. So we’ll capitalize on this.

This could be Walker’s last start (unless Mayfield gets injured again). He’s a game manager at best, and with that type of QB under center, Carolina will probably be rushing a good chunk, too. Fortunately for us, the Falcons are yielding the sixth-fewest rushing yards of all 32 defenses.

Big plays will be tough to come by. A lot of running plays should dominate both sides’ strategies and chew through the clock. The bare bones in all of this point to a low-scoring result.

Pick: UNDER 41.5 (-114)

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “3-4”

: “3-4” Spreads : “3-3”

: “3-3” Teasers : “2-3-1”

: “2-3-1” Props : “3-4”

: “3-4” Overall Record*: “11-14-1,” -7.87 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

